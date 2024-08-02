Baltimore Orioles Set to Call Up Slugging Star Prospect for His MLB Debut
There was a lot of speculation surrounding the Baltimore Orioles potentially trading one of their star prospects. Instead, they kept him and are now calling him up for his big league debut.
Orioles insider Roch Kubatko shook the Baltimore fanbase late on Thursday night when he reported that the team would be calling up corner infield prospect Coby Mayo.
Mayo was a name that was constantly put into trade conversations over the past few weeks as many believed the Orioles were going to be in the market for some big names such as Tarik Skubal or Garrett Crochet.
Instead, they went with the more affordable route and kept their best prospects around.
The slugger has made waves in the minor leagues since being a fourth-round selection of the 2020 MLB draft. Debuting as the 18th-best prospect in the Baltimore farm system, he has risen to the No. 3 spot within the organization and No. 15 in all of baseball.
He's only gotten better as time has passed, too.
In 76 games at the Triple-A level this season, he's slashed an impressive .294/.370/.581 line with 20 home runs and 59 RBI. During a four-game rehab assignment at the High-A level, he hit three home runs with a 1.385 OPS. It became abundantly clear that he has gotten too good to stay in the minors for much longer.
Despite being such an impressive talent, the 6-foot-5 slugger was considered expendable because of the influx of talent both currently in the infield and coming down the line.
Fellow star prospect Samuel Basallo looks to be headed for first base given that Adley Rutschman isn't going anywhere behind the plate. Mayo's best bet will be making himself known at third base.
At least for the next couple of weeks, there seems to be an opening, as Jordan Westburg was recently placed on the injured list with a broken hand.
Though Ramon Urias was in the middle of a pretty nice stretch at the plate, now looks like the best time to see how Mayo can perform at the hot corner.
His arm strength is no mystery as it's the highest grade on his scouting report. He can make the throws. The question will be how well he can field and move at his size against big league hitters.
The Orioles will now have two of their top-three prospects in their lineup, unless Jackson Holliday gets sent back down.
The next stretch of games will provide a nice glimpse at the future of the franchise.