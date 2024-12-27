Watch: Every Home Run by New Baltimore Orioles Slugger Tyler O’Neill
The Baltimore Orioles signed outfielder Tyler O’Neill to a three-year contract earlier this offseason, making him the likely replacement for Anthony Santander, who is coming off a career season and is still a free agent.
He is coming off a solid season with the Boston Red Sox, where he slashed .241/.336/.511/.847 with 31 home runs and 61 RBI. For his career, which started in 2018, he has slashed .246/.322/.469/.792 with 109 home runs and 278 RBI.
Durability is a concern for O’Neill as he enters his age 30 season. The most games he’s played in any season was the 138 he played in 2021, followed by last season’s 113.
But, with Baltimore bringing in the left field wall this offseason, O’Neill should be able to take advantage as a right-handed hitter.
In honor of his signing, the Orioles put together a video of every single one of O'Neill's 109 career home runs.
With a new ownership group led by David Rubenstein, the belief is that Baltimore is willing to spend more money to compete. Along with O'Neill, Baltimore signed catcher Gary Sanchez to be Adley Rutschman’s backup in 2025.
This team will still be driven by its younger players, part of a farm system that general manager Mike Elias put together that has yielded some of the best talent in the game.
That includes infielders like Ryan Mountcastle, Rutschman and outfielder Colton Cowser, who finished second in American League rookie of the year voting.
The most impressive stars, both current and potential, should be manning the middle infield next season. Gunner Henderson was the 2023 AL rookie of the year and finished in the top five in MVP voting this season. He is a budding superstar, one that could be extended for a long-term deal before he even hits free agency.
Opposite him the Orioles hoped that their 2022 first-round pick, Jackson Holiday, is ready to be an everyday player. Holliday struggled at the plate during his MLB debut last season, but he showed flashes of coming around, especially in the second half of the season.
The Orioles are attempting to level up going into 2025, as the franchise has been to the postseason each of the last two years but experienced an early exit each time.
Pitching remains a concern, as the Orioles haven't re-signed last year's ace, Corbin Burnes, and have two starting pitchers that won't be available until the latter stages of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery.
As the offseason continues, Baltimore’s chief aim will be to either re-sign Burnes or find a veteran starter or two that can backstop a rotation with young talent, led by Grayson Rodriguez.