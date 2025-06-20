What Are Orioles' AL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The Baltimore Orioles are trying to turn their season around, but the hole they dug themselves into at the beginning of the campaign is already appearing like it's too big to overcome.
The players on the team won't stop trying to compete for a playoff spot, but the front office will have to make a decision about what to do with their best tradable assets ahead of the deadline.
Many are predicting the Orioles to be sellers, and for good reason.
Getting back pieces that can help them win in the future might make this disastrous year sting much less. But it will be interesting to see what general manager Mike Elias does with his seat starting to heat up a bit.
When it comes to other teams in the AL East, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had some interesting predictions about what Baltimore's division rivals are going to do prior to July 31.
New York Yankees
Buy
This prediction shouldn't be a surprise.
The New York Yankees are leading the AL East, and based on their recent struggles, that could cause the front office to be even more aggressive when searching for upgrades considering they now know there are deficiencies on this roster.
Tampa Bay Rays
Sell
It's pretty remarkable that any franchise that sits seven games above .500 and owns the first Wild Card spot would be predicted to sell, but that is the reality of the Tampa Bay Rays.
If they think they can get value back by shipping out some of their best assets that sets them up for the future, they will not shy away from making those trades, even if they are in the current position they are in.
Toronto Blue Jays
Buy
For a while it looked like this might be a selling team, but they righted the ship and are now right back in the division race.
The difference between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Rays is that they are an aggressive franchise, especially after shelling out tons of money this past offseason that gives them one of the highest payrolls in the sport.
If they are in striking distance, they'll add to their roster.
Boston Red Sox
Sell
It's pretty crazy to imagine the Boston Red Sox are going to sell based on how aggressive they were this past winter. However, the drama that ultimately forced them to trade away Rafael Devers combined with the disappointing season they have had thus far could force them to ship out key pieces.
"The guess here is the Red Sox are in for some short-term pain, which could facilitate the availability of Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman and maybe even controllable types like Wilyer Abreu," wrote Rymer.
If this comes to fruition, then that will directly impact the Orioles.
