When might the Orioles call up Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers?
The 2025 season has been nothing short of disappointing for Baltimore Orioles fans, but they may soon have something to smile about.
With a bright young core signed for several more years—including budding stars like Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, and Jordan Westburg — the Orioles might soon be adding to that group.
Two of the Orioles’ top prospects, catcher and first baseman Samuel Basallo and outfielder Dylan Beavers, continue to excel with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides and could soon be making their way onto the major league roster.
On Sunday, in the first inning of their game, Beavers led off with a home run, and Basallo soon followed with one of his own. It was a familiar sight, as both players have been consistently delivering powerful performances throughout their time in the minors.
Basallo, the No. 9 prospect in all of Major League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline, is the more highly anticipated of the two. At just 20 years old, he has quickly climbed through the minor league system and is now thriving in Triple-A Norfolk, where he’s hitting .268 with 20 home runs and a .965 OPS over just 68 games this season.
Beavers, the No. 3 prospect in the Orioles system, was selected in the Competitive Balance Round A of the 2022 draft out of the University of California. This season in the minors, he’s impressed by hitting .302 with 14 home runs and a .916 OPS.
With the Orioles’ season all but lost and the trade deadline behind them having moved several key players, the question remains when Basallo and Beavers will join the big league club.
General manager Mike Elias, speaking after the trade deadline, noted that once they see a few more things from both of the top prospects, it may not be long until we see them in the majors.
"They've come a long way and they're almost there. There's some things we're still looking for and hoping that they'll do, but I do think getting them a taste in 2025 here would be a good thing for all parties," Elias said.
Considering MLB’s rookie eligibility rules — where a player loses rookie status for the following season if they exceed 130 at-bats or spend more than 45 days on the active roster — teams often manage call-ups carefully. By keeping Basallo and Beavers under those limits this season, the Orioles preserve their rookie eligibility for next year, allowing them to compete for Rookie of the Year.
MLB rosters will expand in September from 26 to 28 players. That could be the moment when the Orioles decide to give their two top prospects a long-awaited shot at the big leagues.
The 2025 season has fallen short of expectations, but the arrival of Basallo and Beavers could give fans in Baltimore a reason to believe in what’s ahead.