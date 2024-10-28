Why the Baltimore Orioles Should Go All Out for Dodgers Free Agent Star
The Baltimore Orioles are continuing their run as one of the most young, fun teams in the league, but they're missing one thing: pitching depth. Corbin Burnes is likely to walk in free agency and the Trevor Rogers trade didn't work out, so now it's Grayson Rodriguez' job as the ace. However, there are plenty of options in free agency and one of them is still currently pitching in Walker Buehler.
Buehler's career got off to a blazing start and looked like one of the top young pitchers in the league, especially after his 2.47 ERA in 2021. Then, injury struck. He pitched only 12 games in 2022 with a 4.02 ERA before hitting the injured list and then undergoing Tommy John surgery, missing the entirety of 2023.
When the 30-year-old returned in 2024, he tossed 75.1 innings with a 5.38 ERA. As it stands, he has allowed six runs in nine innings this postseason.
Buehler has had a grueling past few years, but for the majority of his career has proved that he is one of the better pitchers in the league. Working through injury can be tough and he may not be fully healthy.
After an extended rehab and short season, he has the time to get ready for 2025 as a free agent. His current market value is one year, at around $3.9 million, according to Spotrac. While he may have commanded a big deal before the injury, his value is at its lowest point.
The Orioles are not likely to bring Burnes back on the big deal he will want, making Buehler the perfect option. If the Orioles want to make Rodriguez the ace of the future, Buehler could be a good choice as the veteran presence that can also eat more innings for the rotation.
Aside from Burnes, the lowest ERA was 3.70 from their starters, meaning they need to upgrade that spot immeditatley.
Although his numbers were down, the right-hander was still sitting at 95 mph with the fastball, which a good sign that he is regaining his stuff. Not to mention, in his last NLCS outing, he struck out six in four innings.
For a needy rotation, Buehler provides a great bargain bin option given his recent past. There hasn't been a lot of word about the Los Angeles Dodgers' interest in bringing him back, and he may want to get a "prove it" deal in free agency. Regardless, Baltimore needs to set their sights in the right-hander.