Why this Orioles slugger needs a big 2026 performance
The Baltimore Orioles headed into this season with high expectations.
After back-to-back playoff appearances, the Orioles endured a disappointing 2025 campaign, suffering their first losing season since 2021 and finishing in last place in the ultra-competitive AL East with a 75-87 record.
While Baltimore's primary focus this offseason is finding a new manager (after firing Brandon Hyde mid-year) and searching for a new general manager (after Mike Elias was promoted to president of baseball operations), there are certainly questions about whether some of the players on their roster still have a future with the club.
One of those players is catcher Adley Rutschman, who is coming off a disappointing fourth season in the major leagues. With Rutschman struggling for roughly a season and a half now, it is fair to say that 2026 is a crucial year for him as the team's starting backstop.
Why Adley Rutschman needs to have improve in 2026
Entering 2025, Rutschman seemed poised to take another step as the Orioles' franchise catcher. Despite slumping in the second half of 2024, the 27-year-old was also coming off back-to-back All-Star campaigns and had slugged a combined 39 home runs across those two seasons. Unfortunately, his production took a significant dip this season.
Rutschman was held to just 90 games this year due to multiple stints on the injured list with nagging oblique injuries. It was the first time in his major league career that Rutschman was placed on the IL. He ended up slashing a career-worst .220/.307/.366 with just nine home runs, 27 RBI and a dismal OPS of .673.
The injury-plagued season for Rutschman opened the door for another top catching prospect to make a name for himself. That, of course, was Samuel Basallo.
After batting .270/.377/.589 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI in 76 games for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides this year, Baltimore called up the 21-year-old on August 17. Basallo instantly made an impact in the Orioles' lineup, as he hit a two-run single against the Houston Astros in his major league debut.
Less than a week later, the Orioles signed Basallo to an eight-year, $67 million contract extension. He also became the youngest catcher in franchise history to hit a home run for the O's when he clubbed his first career long ball on August 30 against the San Francisco Giants; on September 5, he hit his first home run in Camden Yards, which was a walk-off homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While Basallo ended up batting just .169/.229/.330 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 31 games, he was still a sparkplug for the Orioles down the stretch. His play, as well as signing that long-term deal less than a week after his call-up, seemed like a warning sign for Rutschman.
Despite Elias saying that he won't be looking to trade Rutschman this offseason and interim manager Tony Mansolino also giving the catcher his vote of confidence, a bounce-back season for Adley Rutschman in 2026 could determine if he has a future on this team moving forward.