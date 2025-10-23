Why Yennier Canó's role in Orioles' 2026 bullpen is far from secure
As the Baltimore Orioles head into a pivotal offseason, reliever Yennier Canó is under increasing pressure to prove he belongs in the bullpen.
After a disappointing 2025 season that included being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, Canó's once-solid role as the setup man may now be in jeopardy as the team looks to address one of its biggest weaknesses.
Cano's 2025 decline
In a season of disappointment for Baltimore, Canó's regression was one of the most concerning storylines. The 31-year-old right-hander posted a 5.12 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 58 innings, striking out 53 and walking 24. Those numbers were a drastic drop-off from his breakout 2023 campaign, when he recorded a 2.11 ERA over 72.2 innings and earned an All-Star nod.
On top of that, his advanced metrics further highlight the decline. Cano's walk rate jumped from 4.6% in 2023 (96th percentile) to 9.6% in 2025 (22nd percentile), while his 2024 whiff and strikeout rates fell from 27.7% and 26.1% to 23.5% and 21.1%, respectively.
While Canó's barrel percentage (4.7%), hard-hit rate (35.3%), and ground ball rate (55.9%) were above league average, the drop in command and effectiveness was evident.
Read More: Orioles' internal bullpen options entering the offseason
Baltimore's bullpen ranked 25th in the majors with a 4.57 ERA, and was ravaged all year by injuries, inconsistencies, and endless player movement.
Star closer Félix Bautista is expected to miss most or all of 2026 due to a torn rotator cuff. Meanwhile, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Andrew Kittredge, and Bryan Baker were all shipped to other teams before the trade deadline. Canó was one of the only arms to start and finish the season with the Orioles, but his struggles only amplified the team's late-inning problems.
If Baltimore wants to return to the postseason, it must fortify its bullpen. The Orioles are expected to be active in the relief market this offseason, and several prominent names could be in play. Potential free-agent targets include Devin Williams, Robert Suárez, and Raisel Iglesias, all of whom could bring the stability Baltimore needs in high-leverage innings.
Read More: Could the Orioles trade for Rays' closer?
If the Orioles sign one or even a pair of relievers, Canó's role could quickly shift from late-innings setup man to low-leverage or middle relief duty. Regardless of whether his role changes or not, the right-hander needs to regain the command and consistency that made him an All-Star in 2023, especially with Bautista on the shelf. He must reduce walks, generate weaker contact, and show he can navigate high-pressure moments effectively.
Canó still holds value with prior late-inning experience, but his margin for error has narrowed significantly. With the Orioles poised to upgrade their bullpen, the 2026 season will be a crucial one for him. Unless he shows immediate improvement, Canó could find himself watching Baltimore's most important innings from the bench rather than pitching in them.