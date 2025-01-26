Will Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Begin Season at Triple-A Again?
It's not a matter of "if," but "when" Coby Mayo is going to be part of the Baltimore Orioles.
He made his long-awaited Major League debut last season, and even though he struggled in his first taste of The Show, he's done enough during his minor league career that the organization is still excited about what he can bring to the table, no matter what his role might be.
But when Mayo is on the Orioles roster is the question.
Right now, it's hard to envision he's going to break the Opening Day roster.
Baltimore already has seven infielders penciled into the mix with Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo filling out the bench and utility roles once the latter officially agrees to a contract whether that's through arbitration or not.
Carrying eight infielders would not only be unorthodox, it is unlikely.
So, as the Orioles get ready for Spring Training to start in less than a month, there is a good chance their top-ranked prospect, and the No. 14 guy in the sport, begins the year with their Triple-A affiliate once again.
That's the roster difficulty general manager Mike Elias and his front office have to navigate going forward.
While it's great to have a highly-regarded farm system that's brimming with talent, the challenges they're experiencing right now with so many of them being contributors or ready to become ones, makes the situation surrounding Mayo arduous.
Mayo has accomplished everything he can in the minors, and if he was a part of almost any other organization, there would be little doubt he'd be a featured part of the lineup.
It's why Elias has started to trade away some of their prospects, getting back Major League players at areas of need while also reducing the logjam currently in place.
But Mayo is too talented for them to ship out of town.
If he reaches the ceiling he's showcased during his time in the minor leagues, then Baltimore is going to have another 30-plus home run threat in their lineup to pair with Gunnar Henderson who can protect the likes of Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg.
Yet, all signs are pointing to Mayo beginning this upcoming campaign in Triple-A again, waiting for the call to come so he can try to get his Major League career on track.