A Rare Barrage Of Runs For Shane Baz Leads Orioles To Series Win Over Guardians

The Orioles managed an eight run inning on Wednesday, with Shane Baz on the mound, and no one spontaneously combusted.

This is about as improbable as it gets for this group. Baz, of courses, gets no run supports, which I why Baltimore was 7-21 in his starts entering this game at Camden Yards, and the Orioles haven’t been scoring much at all and especially not against good starting pitchers, and Foster Griffin was having a heck of a season in Washington first, and then Cleveland.

Hey, over the course of 162 games, some weird stuff will happen.

Baltimore needed a win after losing seven of the last eight, and it came Wednesday at a 9-5 score few could have seen coming. Had they lost and fell five games behind the Guardians in the Wild Card chase then it was lights out. So for the true believers, I guess the lights are still kind of flickering after a wacky third inning in which Griffin totally collapsed, the Guardians fielding looked like Baltimore’s and Baz had to be in total disbelief.

The Orioles, playing without struggling Gunnar Henderson who is day to day after fouling a ball off his leg and sparkplug Blaze Alexander, likely out for the season on the Injured List with a back issue, got into a jam in the ninth and made this game more sweaty that it should have been given the early outburst, but they won a series they had to win.

“We’re still in the fight,” manager Craig Albernaz said.

Baltimore sent 14 men to the plate in the third. Dylan Beavers drove in two with a double (his 19th), Christian Encarnacion-Strand had a great at bat to drive in a run with a hit by pitch, Jackson Holliday had an RBI single and Rece Hinds had a sac fly.

Jeremiah Jackson, back from Norfolk where he had been really struggling with Aleander hurt, singled in a run to make it 6-3 and Griffin finally left the mound after Leody Taveras, struggling himself, scored another run with a base hit. The barrage didn’t end until Beavers had another RBI to make it 8-2.

“I feel like whenever we’ve got guys on and the whole offense is moving,” Beavers told the MASN broadcast after the game, “it kind of opens up the field. And in that situation you don’t try to do too much … I like hitting with guys on.”

Coby Mayo, on a tear in the second half with a .900 OPS, hit a homer (his 22nd) in the sixth to make it 9-5 – it was off another righty, with the lefty-killer branching out – and that was enough.

"There was a lot to like in that inning," the manager offered.

Baz Was Bad

Baz, who had been quite solid from May through August but like many Orioles starters might be hitting the wall, needed those runs. The O’s had scored just 19 times for him in his last 14 starts, and when he gave up a two-run homer in the first it was obvious he wasn’t at his best. He needed 100 pitches to get through 5 2/3, allowing two homers for the first time all season, and departed with five runs charged to him.

In basically every other start he made this season it would have been a sure defeat. Instead, he raised his record to 6-15, Griffin suffered just his fifth loss (15 wins), and the Orioles head to Toronto at 71-76.

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