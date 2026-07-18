Baltimore Orioles Agree to Five-Year Extension With RHP Kyle Bradish

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Saturday that of a five-year extension with right-handed starting pitcher Kyle Bradish.

Bradish, 29, has spent the past five seasons with the Orioles after being acquired in a deal to send Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bradish has been one of the Orioles most reliable starters during his time with the team with a 25-24 record, 3.50 earned run average and accounting for 8.9 wins over replacement.

Though Bradish underwent surgery for an injured ulnar collateral ligament in 2024, he returned in 2025 to make six starts. He pitched 32 innings, going 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA and struck out 13.2 batters per nine innings. Bradish has suffered from poor run support at times this season with a 6-9 record, but his ERA sits at 3.61 through 107.1 innings pitched.

Bradish becomes the second Orioles starting pitcher to earn a contract extension in 2026 after Shane Baz, who inked a five-year, $68 million deal that last through the 2030 season. Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo inked an eight-year, $67 million extension earlier this season.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias had not managed to extend any players prior to the 2026 season after taking over his role in 2019. Both shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman are due to become free agents at the conclusion of the 2027 season. 2026

Rutschman is in the midst of returning to form with a .255/.333/.440 slash line, eight home runs and 47 runs batted in. He was the lone representative for the Orioles in this year’s All-Star game in Philadelphia — his third selection to the Midseason Classic of his career. Henderson has struggled as a hitter this year, posting a .222/.291/.399 slash line with 17 home runs and 43 RBI.

“This is something we’re working on,” Elias said, per MASN’s Roch Kubatko in April 2025. There’s guys on this team that we would like to have on this team longer than they’re currently slated for. It’s not a point-and-shoot thing. It’s case by case. There’s different players, different skill levels, different representatives, different philosophies around how to handle players at different age levels. We’ve got some really good ones, and on top of that, we’ve had a very recent ownership change after a kind of protracted thing during a rebuild.”

The Orioles are in the middle of a three-game series with the Houston Astros. Baltimore won 3-2 on Friday.