Baltimore Orioles Grades for Every Position Group at All-Star Break

The Baltimore Orioles are 46-51 at the All-Star Break with 65 games left in the season.

There have been high points (entering the All-Star Break with four consecutive wins) and low points (fourth-place in the American League East) for the Orioles. Baltimore is still two games out of the final AL Wild Card spot – even in a year where the league has multiple teams with losing records jockeying for the position.

Things could change, but Baltimore’s play has been a mixed bag. So are the grades for each position group.

Catcher, A

Adley Rutschman has had his best season since 2023 behind the dish. He’s been mostly healthy, beside some stint on the injury list. His defense is back to an All-Star level with a fielding run value stat of nine, two defensive runs saved this season and stolen base runs saved above average of three. Rutschman has a wRC+ of 129, a .272 batting average and eight home runs as a catcher this season. He’s additionally made the most appearances (50) of any Orioles catcher this season.

Samuel Basallo has had the second-most appearances of a Baltimore catcher (44), providing a -4 fielding runs value and a defensive runs saved stat of -1. While Basallo has shown flashes – one stolen base run saved and a catcher era of two – he has been up and down at times. One thing that can’t be taken away from Basallo is his power at the plate – 11 home runs as a catcher this season and a 120 wRC+.

Sam Huff (nine) and Chadwick Tromp (one) have made spot appearances at the position while Rutschman or Basallo have been injured.

First Base, B+

Jul 12, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) throws to first for an out during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The acquisition of Pete Alonso during free agency has ensured that first base is no longer a deficient offensive position for the Orioles. Alonso has made 90 appearances at first base this season with a 122 wRC+ while playing the position. He’s additionally posted the highest fielding percentage in his career at .997, along with a posting fielding run value of three and outs above average of three respectively.

Coby Mayo (eight), Basallo (seven) and Ryan Mountcastle (two) have each made appearances at the position. Mayo has struggled as a hitter (.188 batting average while playing first), while Basallo and Mountcastle have gone hitless while playing first this season.

Second Base, C

Jeremiah Jackson (60) became the starter for Baltimore while Jackson Holliday made a recovery after fracturing his hamate bone in his throwing hand. Jackson has a -2 fielding run value, holds a -2 in outs above average and four defensive runs saved as a second baseman this season. Jackson started off strong with an 111 wRC+ in March and April, but fell down to 35 in May and 90 in June, before shooting back up to 174 in July.

Holliday has made 40 appearances at second this season with a .227 batting average, five home runs and a 111 wRC+. His FRV, OAA and DRS are -1 in 321.2 innings played at second. Blaze Alexander has made 16 appearances at second base this season. He has a 64 wRC+ in 37 plate appearances as a second baseman this season.

Shortstop, C

It would be fair to say that more was expected from Gunnar Henderson this season. He’s provided a strong glove at shortstop and has a runs saved plus/minus of six, two outs above average and a fielding run value of one through 90 appearances at shortstop. Henderson’s batting has left a bit to be desired a .224/.294/.403 slash line, 17 home runs and a 95 wRC+. The power is there, but the plate discipline has not been. If Henderson bounces back in the second half it could spell trouble for opposing teams.

Alexander has made 11 appearances at shortstop this season and is hitting .464 with a 223 wRC+ through 32 plate appearances at the position. Holliday has made one appearance at short this season.

Third Base, B-

This may come off as a harsh grade because of Alexander’s (53 appearances) otherwise strong play at the position. He’s been downright outstanding in Jordan Westburg’s absence at third base – batting .339 with a wRC+ of 145 at third base. He’s been average defensively with a flat zero in runs saved plus/minus.

If one has to fully grade the play at third base, it has to go beyond Alexander’s time there – one has to look at Mayo (58 appearances), Weston Wilson (17), Holliday (three) and Leody Taveras (one). Mayo sits at -2 in runs saved plus/minus. His batting average is .172 and his wRC+ is 64 while manning the hot corner this year. The Orioles will be without Alexander for an extended period of time after suffering a non-displaced fracture in Baltimore’s victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Left Field, B-

Taylor Ward has had the lion’s share of the appearances in left field this season. He’s put together a slash line of .255/.387/.359 with six home runs and an OPS+ of 113 and a wRC+ of 120. Ward had been touted the right-handed power bat that the Orioles needed to compete – that hasn’t been the case. However, his ability to get on-base is the highest among all qualified players in Baltimore. His left field defense hasn’t been a total loss with a -2 ultimate zone rating while notching two defensive runs saved.

Colton Cowser (10), Alexander (seven), Dylan Beavers (six), Jackson (one) and Wilson (one) have additionally made appearances. Cowser has made 22 plate appearances as a left fielder this season and has a wRC+ of 173 – a very small sample size, but one of note when addressing his play at another position.

Center Field, D+

Taveras has logged the most innings (500.1) and appearances (65) of any Orioles center fielder this season. His play as been below-average with a -3 runs saved plus/minus metric. Taveras has a .234 batting average and 93 wRC+ through 220 plate appearances as a center fielder in 2026. Cowser has the second-most appearances in center field with 41 in 2026 and has a one in runs saved plus/minus, but has struggled at the plate with a .176 batting average and 59 wRC+ while playing the position this season.

Alexander (eight), Beavers (seven) and Michael Siani (one) have each made appearances in center this season.

Right Field, C-

Tyler O’Neil has gotten the majority of the time in right field with 52 appearances, followed by Cowser (26), Beavers (22), Taveras (20), Alexander (four), Johnathan Rodriguez (three) and Jackson (one). O’Neil is -1 in defensive runs saved, while holding a .194 batting average and 86 wRC+ through 149 plate appearances this year.

Cowser has been good in right field with two runs saved, a three in field run value and two in outs above average. What’s perplexing is Cowser’s lack of plate appearances while manning right field – sitting at 70 versus 117 while playing center field. Why? Because Cowser is batting .300 and holds a 138 wRC+ with three home runs and 12 runs batted in as a right fielder.

Starting Pitching, C

The team’s starting pitching hasn’t been horrible, but it hasn’t been particularly great either. But to be where the team is after having multiple injuries to key contributors and up and down performances from its preseason ace is a cause of intrigue. Zach Eflin was injured after pitching just 3.2 innings earlier in the year and late-offseason acquisition Chris Bassitt has been injured for quite a bit of time and struggled with a 5.67 earned run average through 46 innings pitched.

Even then, Baltimore’s starting rotation is ranked 17th in the MLB in ERA (4.36) and is still somehow tied for 13th in the league in ERA+ (98). Brandon Young has been the team’s best starter with a 3.42 ERA through 84.1 innings pitched. Kyle Bradish (3.61 ERA through 107.1 innings pitched) and Shane Baz (4.19 ERA through 111.2 innings) have eaten the most innings while Dean Kremer (4.09 through 22 innings) has returned from injury.

Could a prospect help the team in the near future?

Bullpen, C

The Orioles have the 18th-ranked bullpen ERA through the All-Star Break at 4.23 and are 17th in ERA+ at 101. Their bullpen hasn’t been awful and has two bright spots in Yennier Cano (2.32 ERA through 31 innings pitched) and Rico Garcia (2.61 through 41.1 innings pitched). Tyler Wells (3.02 through 44.2 innings pitched) and Albert Suarez (40.2 innings pitched) have been the other mainstays of the pen.

Baltimore could get a boost with additions to the bullpen before the trade deadline.