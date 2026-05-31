Colton Cowser Swings Hot Bat, Powers Orioles to Victory Over Blue Jays

The Baltimore Orioles have been looking for their young core to respond to adversity and produce. Colton Cowser stepped up to the plate and delivered once again on Sunday.

Cowser went 2-for-3 with two hits, four runs batted in, a walk, two runs scored and a home run in a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Over his last 15 games, Cowser is batting .353/.421./.735 with four home runs, 11 runs batted in, four walks, a stolen base and nine runs scored in 34 at-bats.

Baltimore’s starting pitching was notable as well – starting with Kyle Bradish, who notched his third win of the season. Bradish pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, one run (none earned), three walks and a strikeout. His earned run average now sits at 3.44 on the season – seemingly having normalized to his career ERA of 3.47.

The Orioles (28-32) started with Cowser’s ground out in the bottom of the second inning to score Samuel Basallo. Pete Alonso later singled to plate Gunnar Henderson and move Adley Rutschman to third base in the bottom of the third inning. Basallo immediately doubled to plate Rutschman and Cowser capped off the inning with a three-run shot to score Alonso and Basallo for a 6-0 lead.

Orioles overcome sixth inning drama

A slight amount of drama ensured in the bottom of the sixth inning with Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward at the plate with the bases loaded and no outs. Ward nubbed a 57 mile per hour grounder to Toronto second baseman Ernie Clement for what was deemed a double play with Cowser scoring, Blaze Alexander advancing to third base and Jackson Holliday being out at second. Baltimore challenged and Ward remained at first base with one out and another run on the board.

Baltimore continued to strike by way of Henderson’s line drive double to score Alexander with one out. Rutschman had a sacrifice fly to score Ward for a 9-0 lead.

Toronto (29-31) attempted a late-game comeback with Charles McAdoo grounding into a force out to score Clement in the top of the seventh inning. Clement later doubled to score Nathan Lukes, followed by a three-run home run from Yohendrick Piñango to score Kazuma Okamoto and Clement with the Blue Jays trailing 9-5 in the top of the eighth.

There was more drama in Sunday's game -- Blue Jays outfielder Jesus Sánchez was struck by a ball thrown by a fan and was removed from the game due to a wrist injury. According to The Baltimore Sun's Jacob Calvin Meyer, the incident was thought to be an accident by the fans in the section. Nonetheless, the 13-year-old fan was thrown out of the game.

The Orioles made the most of their homestand by going 7-3 in total and 5-2 against American League East divisional opponents in the Tampa Bay Rays and Blue Jays. Baltimore has another divisional matchup against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. – a three-game series. Then, the Orioles will travel up to Toronto to begin a three-game slate against the Blue Jays.

Baltimore is just a game away from the third AL Wild Card spot, sitting just below the Athletics (28-30) and Blue Jays. The Orioles are 9.5 games behind the division-leading Rays.