Orioles Capitalize On 11 Walks And Late Clutch Hits In Wild Comeback Win

For the third time through nine games of this homestand the Baltimore Orioles pulled off an improbable, borderline-unthinkable, comeback, walk-off win.

Saturday afternoon’s may have been the most quirky and remarkable of them all, with the Orioles managing just three hits and scoring once through eight against Toronto, then exploding for five tuns with one out in the 9th, ending the 6-5 win at Camden Yards on a Pete Alonso bases-loaded single after the slugger had repeatedly failed in those spots earlier in the game and quite frequently much of this season.

The Orioles scored those runs, primarily, because the Blue Jays refused to throw strikes and O’s batters didn’t chase too much. Jays starter Trey Yesavage, a budding ace, walked seven of the first 17 batters he faced and Baltimore walked 11 times in the game, including three times in the 9th, when Coby Mayo was also hit by a pitch.

It was stunning, especially after the Orioles outfield defenses melted down repeatedly in this game again, including Colton Cowser’s error to allow the fifth run to score after centerfielder Leody Taveras basically gifted the Jays two early runs. Orioles manager Craig Albernaz insisted on forcing struggling reliver Anthony Nunez into the 8th inning again and he yielded consecutives hits to open the inning, both of whom scored.

And, ultimately, for one day, none of it mattered, with this win clinching at the vert least a winning homestand (6-3) after it appeared the Orioles (27-32) would lose a third straight game to Toronto. Nuts, really. All of it.

“It’s just our guys being disciplined throughout the game,” Albernaz said after the entire bench celebrated behind second base and he had a chance to meet the media. “We had 11 walks and like we’ve talked about all year – I always feel like we’re never out of a game. Everyone was in the dugout saying, ‘Get the tying run up. One at bat at a time.’ We don’t waver.”

By the time Alonso came up with the bases loaded and the game tied, he was in a funk but everything was suddenly going the O’s way. Mayo was hit by reliver Jeff Hoffman (who has bad blood with the Orioles and who completely fell apart Saturday). Hoffman proceeded to fall behind everyone and Taveras, in the middle of every big win this season, tripled, and Jackson Holliday singled and then Cowser (who had walk-off homers for other wild wins in this homestand - HYPER) drove a two-strike double down the line.

Taylor Ward, a walk machine, did just that to drive in a run and then Gunnar Henderson did the same thing. Alonso went first pitch chasing in Friday’s loss against a pitcher who could not throw strikes and hit into a first pitch double play earlier Saturday with he bases loaded doing the same thing. But now, with reliver Connor Seabold looking just as wild as Hoffman, Alonso stayed within himself and punched a ball through the infield to end the game.

“To me, that Pete’s calling card,” Albernaz said, “his ability to drive the ball the other way with runners in scoring position.”

A Tranquil Start Before The Crazy 9th

This was a pitcher’s duel for most of the afternoon. While Yesavage was far from sharp his sinker was on and he routinely got ground balls – and double players in three straight innings – to thwart threats. Brandon Young, who has been the Orioles most consistent starter this season, was even better.

If Taveras could have caught a pretty routine fly ball in deep center, Young’s box score would look even better. As it stood, he went 6 2/3, with the seven hits flattering Toronto (the official scorer). He elevated his four-seam to get swinging strikeouts through the outing (seven strikeouts to just one walk) and now sports a handsome 3.35 ERA.

“BY was outstanding tonight,” Albernaz said. “He keeps getting better. He was really efficient. The fastball had great life to it … The use of the breaking balls was awesome.”

Bird Seed

Basallo, who reached based three more times and continues to look wise well beyond his 21 years, left with a trainer in his final at bat, but the Orioles believe they escaped any injury. Albernaz said he felt a pinch in his pec but is “good to go.” … The Orioles conclude the homestand tomorrow with ace Kyle Bradish on the mound and then have Monday off before traveling to Boston and Toronto.

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