Five Vital Takeaways From Orioles Winning Homestand

If the Orioles were going to salvage their season after wasting away much of the first third of the 2026 campaign, maximizing their just-completed 10-game homestand was a must.

And max it, they did.

It was one of the more thrilling extended spectacles of midseason baseball we’ve seen in Baltimore in quite some time, with an absolutely ridiculous walk-off win coming against each of the three opponents – Detroit, Tampa and Toronto – and it featured a roster that had been largely non-competitive against division foes showing heart, gumption and guile in sweeping the then first-place Rays.

Anything short of picking up four games toward the .500 mark especially considering how poorly they have played on the road and how titled the schedule has been in their favor, would have been courting disaster. Tearing off seven wins in the 10 games more than qualified as a successful stand, and it will stand as one of the more memorable with Colton Cowser beating the Tigers with a three-run homer, and then the Rays with a two-run homer the next day in the 13th inning before his double was a part of a five-run comeback Saturday in the 9th that featured the Orioles walking 11 times (plus Coby Mayo getting hit by a pitch).

“It was a good homestand,” rookie skipper Craig Albernaz said after the Orioles pounded Toronto in the finale. “The boys played well. They competed. Great at bats. The defense was awesome {editor note: sorry, it wasn’t, but we’ll get to that}. Base running. We’re playing the baseball that we’re capable of.”

Whether that can continue on the road remains to be seen – the O’s are 19-15 at home and 9-17 away from Camden Yards. Regardless, here are five key takeaways from the most crucial stretch of the season thus far:

Orioles Magic Is Back

Especially at home, the old adage that the Orioles are never out of a game has applied. Even if they can’t buy a clutch hit for eight innings or keep hitting into double plays or chasing against weak arms, they have shown a propensity for theatrics.

Cowser may have been on a road to AAA before this homestand began, but he has reversed course (at least for now). Jackson Holliday missed all season up until this homestand, basically, and contributed big at bats in key moments. It’s not just the three crazy comeback, walk-off wins, but also who they did it against (Kenley Jansen, future Hall of Fame closer, the Rays who were doing nothing but winning and embarrassed the O’s in Tampa a week prior and the Jays, whose pen had been elite).

Perhaps that jolt of energy and collective achievement can carry over to the road trip.

The Starters Are Shoving

Kyle Bradish spent May looking like a Cy Young candidate again. Shane Baz looks great at least against his former team (Tampa) after being a major offseason acquisition – HYPER. In fact, everyone except for Opening Day starter Trevor Rogers is in a rich vein of form right now despite how the skipper talks him up.

In their last 12 games, the Orioles rotation is in the top five in MLB in ERA, WHIP and innings pitched. Expecting Brandon Young and Chris Bassitt to hold up is probably a bit much, but they need to ride this wave while they can. The Orioles gave a starting ERA of 2.38 over those 12 games with a 1.13 WHIP. Pretty amazing.

They entered this homestand with the second-worst rotation in baseball in the month of May. And, even under the hood, there is cause for concern – they need to get more ground balls from some starters with lesser stuff and the O’s starters have logged just 49 punchouts in 68 IP in this stretch.

“Our starting pitching all homestand was awesome,” Albernaz said.

Basallo Belongs

Samuel Basallo, at 21 years old being asked to catch far more than anyone could have ever projected, is The Truth. The kid has been nothing short of amazing and without him anchoring the middle of the lineup and being their best hitter with men on base and making it happen when needed most, no way are the this close to .500.

He was a little jumpy early in the season, but is taking so many pitches now and working walks and is understanding where his happy zone is for power and which quadrants are just for putting balls in play. The maturity he is showing with a pitching staff that has struggled mightily for most of the year is special. He and Adley Rutschman have been a special tandem.

This kid has hits in 15 of his last 17 starts.

The Pen Has Problems

Remember when closer Ryan Helsley was only supposed to miss a few weeks? Hmm. That’s often how it goes with Team Elias on the medical front. Even when he comes back, he had trouble throwing strikes. There are some great success stories – Yennier Cano’s resurgence and Rico Garcia’s dominance – but of they insist on using Anthony Nunez in high-leverage and/or Keegan Akin, they are begging to get burned, and Tyler Wells has been very shaky, too.

For the month of May the Orioles have a bullpen ERA over 5.50 (second worst) and a WHIP over 1.50 (third worst) and are striking out just 19% of batters (bottom six) and are also bottom three in ground ball rate.

Outfield Defense Is Still A Mess

No one has championed what Leody Taveras has brought to the team more than us, but he is not an everyday defensive centerfielder and Taylor Ward is going to be an adventure in that huge left field and Cowser looks pretty lost even in right field.

It’s honestly pretty bush league and it’s made the level of difficulty that much tougher for everybody else on the mound and in the batter’s box. The misadventures are almost expected now – airmail throws, bobbling ground balls, taking bad routes, dropping balls that hit the glove (sometimes much of the above in the same inning) is an organizational blight.

Can’t wait til Dylan Beavers gets back from the IL, but he’s had issues, too. And if they insist on running Tyler O’Neill in right field, they are asking to lose games.

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