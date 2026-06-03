Inside Pete Alonso’s Resurgence at the Plate for the Baltimore Orioles

It took longer than expected. Some thought he would never get there. But he has arrived. After a terrible start to the 2026 season, marquee free agent signing Pete Alonso is finally giving the Orioles what they wanted when they signed him to a five-year deal.

Alonso has seen his average go up 43 points and his OPS go up 101 points. He is on a six-game hit streak and helped win the series opener against the Red Sox. It took a long time, but Pete Alonso has arrived.

What Has Changed for Alonso?

May 27, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) notches his 1,000th career hit during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This turnaround is a welcome sign for Orioles fans, who were about to pull a New York and boo their new star player after an awful April. Orioles fans knew things were looking up when he began the month of May on an eight-game hit streak that included him smashing four home runs.

After this torrid stretch, there was a three-game span in which Alonso did not record a single stat, lasting from May 8th-11th. After this, he did not get down on himself. He looked at what he just did to begin the month, readjusted where necessary, and got right back on track.

He had three hits to close out the Yankees series, got two more hits in Washington, then crushed the Rays for five hits, including a home run and four RBI.

In his current hit streak, which spans six games and began on May 27th against the Rays, Alonso has eight hits, two home runs, five RBI, and six runs scored.

This may have to do with a few factors. First is the health of the lineup. The Orioles have been battling injuries all season. Throw in the fact that there are a handful of new faces trying to acclimate themselves to their new surroundings, and slow starts were bound to happen. The lineup was shorter, so pitchers could focus more on Alonso. Also, there is the pressure of the contract Alonso signed and wanting to make an immediate impact.

Add in the fact that it was a cold start to the year, but the weather has been much nicer across the country. Nice weather makes for nice batting conditions. No one likes to have stinging hands after each swing. Also, the ball travels further in warmer conditions.

It is a combination of factors for Alonso. He has gotten more comfortable being an Oriole, and all that comes with his five-year deal. The lineup has gotten healthier and more comfortable, with contributions coming from different spots in the lineup. Then the weather has gotten nicer. Batting is more comfortable, and the ball goes further when the wind is blowing and the air is warm.

Regardless of how he got here, Pete Alonso being one of the more dangerous hitters in baseball again is just what this team needed. Their pitching continues to struggle a bit, but getting more offense is always the remedy for bad pitching. The O’s need Alonso to continue improving and leading this offense.

It is no coincidence that the Orioles started to win more games as Pete Alonso started hitting the ball more. Their eight wins in eleven games have really driven the momentum in a positive direction for this team, and the offense is largely to thank.