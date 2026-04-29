Johnathan Rodriguez’s Breakout in Orioles Minors Could Relaunch His Career

Johnathan Rodríguez's path to success in the world of baseball has never been easy.

And after being overlooked by the Cleveland Guardians yet again, forcing him to be designated for assignment, he was forced to take his talents elsewhere and try to spark a career resurgence in a new home.

On March 29, 2026, the 26-year-old Rodríguez was officially traded to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitcher Carter Rustad, thus beginning a new journey with a fresh organization.

Immediately, everything pointed towards Rodríguez having a chance to make the big league roster and start the campaign at Camden Yards.

He was producing strong at-bats and showing some of that power that made him so intriguing during his early days in Cleveland. Unfortunately, he wouldn't get the nod for Opening Day. But he was eventually called up on April 12, where he would spend five days in the bigs.

Across 11 plate appearances, he drew three walks to four strikeouts and didn't record a hit. That wasn't enough for the Orioles' front office, as they sent him back down to Triple-A on April 24.

This Isn't the End, Though

While Rodríguez is getting sent down to the minors for yet another time in his career, this time, with a new organization, he may be able to work some magic and draw eyes.

With the Guardians' Triple-A team in Columbus, he was elite.

Across 261 games and over 1,000 plate appearances, he slashed an incredibly consistent .300/.391/.529 for an OPS of .920. He recorded 47 doubles, three triples and 56 home runs, all while nearly posting over 200 RBI. His power wasn't just flashing for nothing, but rather getting guys across home plate and helping score runs.

The biggest issue, though, has been his eye. Something that at the major league level, was his biggest enemy.

In Baltimore, the hope is that with proper training and a focus on preparing him to become a future staple in the major league outfield, the organization can pinpoint the team's efforts on getting his eye right.

Not many organizations across baseball have impactful and powerful right-handed bats, making Rodríguez a perfect player to invest in. The reason why his time in Cleveland was cut so short was that they already had future staples in Angel Martinez and Chase DeLauter, making it difficult to find ways to get Rodríguez in the lineup.

To begin minor league ball in Norfolk, Rodríguez has looked the part.

He is slashing .286/.432/.321 for an OPS worth .754. He has eight hits in nine games, but his best attribute has been his ability to draw walks, something that will certainly increase his value in the eyes of the front office. He has eight walks to 10 strikeouts so far.

Rodríguez could end up becoming a major league staple down the line for the Orioles, but first, he needs to build up trust with the organization and show that he has learned from past blunders in his game.