Baltimore Orioles Unveil 2026 Opening Day Lineup

Game 1 of 162 is finally here, and Baltimore Orioles fans have every reason to be excited for this year’s team. On Thursday, ahead of their home opener at Camden Yards, the Orioles unveiled the first starting lineup for the 2026 regular season.

1. Taylor Ward, OF

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) rounds third base on his way to scoring a run in the third inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Leading off in his first game with the Baltimore Orioles is outfielder Taylor Ward. The Orioles acquired Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade for former top prospect Greyson Rodriguez. The 32-year-old hit career-highs in home runs (36) and RBI (103) in 2025, and has a career .327 OBP. If he can get on base regularly out of the leadoff spot, Ward should obliterate his career-high in runs scored, which was 86.

2. Gunnar Henderson, SS

Sep 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) leaps over New York Yankees left fielder Austin Slater (29) after forcing him out and throwing to first base to complete a double play on a ball hit by Yankees catcher Austin Wells (not pictured) during the second inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hitting second on Opening Day, and likely most of the year, is superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Henderson led Team USA at the World Baseball Classic with a 1.267 OPS in four games and will look to rebound from a down year in 2025. With the new additions the Orioles made, Henderson will have plenty of help this year and should feel less pressure to carry the offense on his own.

3. Pete Alonso, 1B

Feb 20, 2026; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) warms up before the start of the spring training game against the New York Yankees at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Lining up in the third spot of a potent lineup is nothing new for the Orioles’ prized free agent signing. Alonso, 31, joined the O’s on a 5-year $155 million contract this offseason, and word is he’s already emerged as the clubhouse leader. His veteran presence and All-Star bat are exactly what Baltimore needed, and he should thrive in a lineup that has plenty of on-base skills. Alonso has barely missed any games in his seven-year career, so expect him to have a firm grip on the three-spot in the Orioles’ lineup.

4. Adley Rutschman, C

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) singles during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Orioles’ slugging catcher is another player who is looking for a rebound from a disappointing 2025. Rutschman suffered two separate oblique injuries last season, limiting him to just 90 games. Not surprisingly, he had a career-low in most of his offensive categories. With Samuel Basallo on the team, Rutschman should get plenty of opportunity to stay healthy and rest as the two switch between playing catcher and DH.

5. Samuel Basallo, DH

Sep 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) runs off of the field during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Basallo made his first Opening Day roster this year, and there are high expectations for the talented hitter. The 21-year-old lit up Spring Training this year, slashing .333/.422/.692 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 39 at-bats. Rustchman should be the primary catcher, but as mentioned earlier, Basallo should split duties with him behind the plate, with the other slotting as the team’s DH most of the time.

6. Tyler O’Neill, OF

Jul 25, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

O’Neill is another Oriole hoping for a bounce back year after missing most of his first season in Baltimore due to injuries. The hulking outfielder signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract in 2024, but was limited to just 54 games. He’ll start on Opening Day, but he’s a part of a crowded outfield that includes Ward, Colton Cowser, Dylan Beavers, Leody Tavares, and the injured Heston Kjerstad. If O’Neill can stay healthy, he has a strong power profile that should do well given the bats in front of him in the lineup.

7. Colton Cowser, OF

Sep 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Colton Cowser (17) hits a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cowser is yet another Oriole who spent a huge chunk of the 2025 season on the injured list. The runner-up for the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Award still managed 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 92 games, but finished the season with a sub-.200 batting average. Nonetheless, Cowser should have a firm grip on center field to open the year.

8. Coby Mayo, 3B

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (16) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the New York Yankees during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Mayo was at the center of trade talks all offseason, especially after the Orioles landed Alonso in free agency. But the Orioles held onto the top prospect, and right now that appears to be a smart move given the injury to starting third baseman Jordan Westburg. Mayo is another Oriole who excelled in Spring Training, slashing .378/.405/.622 with a pair of home runs and 12 RBI in 15 games, while getting acclimated defensively at third base. While Westburg is out, Mayo should be the primary third baseman for the Orioles.

9. Blaze Alexander, 2B

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Blaze Alexander (23) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Orioles traded for Alexander for some infield depth earlier in the offseason. It was a fortuitous move as starting second baseman Jackson Holliday broke his hamate bone and will begin the year on the injured list. Alexander posted a .349 OBP in Spring Training, has a great defensive glove, and should be the primary second baseman until Holliday can return.

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