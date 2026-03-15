Johnathan Rodriguez’s Option to Triple-A Raises Questions About His Career Outlook

Four cuts were made by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, March 15.

And stealing the headlines was outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez, whose optioning to Triple-A Columbus sheds a bleak light on the future of his time with the organization.

Last season, Rodriguez appeared in just 31 major league games for the Guardians, posting a measly batting average of .197, with 22 strikeouts to just six walks. He only knocked 14 hits, four doubles, one triple and two home runs, good enough for 10 RBI. At times, he was even slotted in as the team's clean-up hitter.

This type of productivity from a once eye-popping prospect isn't good enough to have the front office consider him for future plans, especially with so many other outfielders fighting for a roster spot.

Alongside Rodriguez, the front office reassigned Kody Huff, Cooper Ingle and Dayan Frias to Minor League Camp.

The #Guardians announce that they have optioned Johnathan Rodríguez to AAA Columbus.



Additionally, the club has reassigned : Kody Huff, Cooper Ingle, and Dayan Frias to Minor League Camp



Cleveland’s roster is now at 44 players#GuardsBall x @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 15, 2026

While the others are still young enough to remain in the organization and continue working their way toward the big leagues, Rodriguez may be better suited to move on. After all, despite the opportunities he’s been given, he has yet to fully capitalize on them.

Rodriguez's Past Struggles

It's been unfortunate to see him never pan out.

When he initially joined the organization after being selected in the third round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, he was seen as a potential future staple of the outfield. In his first year with the club, he posted a slashing line of .247/.318/.424 for an OPS of .742, bringing a mix of athleticism and power to the plate.

The following campaign, he took jumps forward, both in level of competition and on the field play.

He slashed .288/.348/.421 for an OPS of .770 in 2021, where he played in Single and High-A, before jumping to Double-A in 2022.

His best season of minor league ball was just a few years later in 2024, where with the Columbus Clippers, he was one of the best prospects in the entire country. Across 118 games played and over 500 at-bats, he crushed 18 doubles and 29 home runs for 94 RBI. He slashed an incredible .301/.390/.540 for a .930 OPS.

It seemed like he was on the brink of becoming one of Cleveland's most exciting outfielders, especially due to his play at the plate and consistency in the field.

But then, in limited major league opportunities, he looked incredibly rough.

For some reason, maybe it was the nerves of the highest level of the game, or just a simple lack of everyday reps, Rodriguez wasn't able get in a groove.

Across 44 total games and 117 appearances at the plate, he's hit just .176 with eight extra-base hits. His advanced metrics have him low on the totum pole in xBA, xSLG, Barrel %, LA Sweet-Spot %, Whiff% and K%, all while having high marks in Avg. Exit Velo, Hard-Hit% and Bat Speed. There's never been any doubt about how good his power and swing speed are, but rather his ability to make consistent contact against MLB pitchers.

Unfortunately, that inefficiency has left him out of the equation moving forward. Cleveland has far too many prospects, such as Chase DeLauter and George Valera, who are going to end up on the Opening Day roster, for them to continue investing in Rodriguez.

There's also an argument to be made that Petey Halpin and CJ Kayfus, two players who will also be competing for a spot in the outfield over the coming days, are in a better spot than Rodriguez is in.

Moving forward, he simply won't be able to make a good enough case to warrant jumping any of the team's current outfielders set to make the major league roster, let alone younger prospects with higher ceilings.

Unless injuries plague the major league outfield early in the campaign, Rodriguez's time in The Land may be coming to a close by the end of the year. To potentially spark his career back up, he may just need to reset his confidence with a new organization that is willing to be patient with him.