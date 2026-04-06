Adley Rutschman’s Hot Start Could be Key to Orioles’ Turnaround

Being the first overall pick in the MLB Draft comes with a lot of pressure, especially as a catcher. When the Baltimore Orioles selected Adley Rutschman with that pick in 2019, it was just the fourth time in MLB history a catcher had gone first overall, and the first time since Joe Mauer in 2001.

Rutschman walked into his major league role without missing a beat. Through his first three years, the now 28-year-old was voted an AL All-Star twice and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2023. At his young age, he looked infallible—a perennial All-Star with the ceiling of an MVP candidate. In 2023, he helped the Orioles clinch their first playoff berth since 2016, and then helped them clinch again in 2024.

Adley Rutschman is walking, hitting doubles, and smacking oppo singles.



The way Rutschman looks has been the most encouraging part of the Orioles' season thus far. pic.twitter.com/vku2IltalV — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) April 4, 2026

But last year we saw Rutschman struggle for the first time in his young career. He was hampered with two separate oblique injuries, and put up the lowest offensive numbers of his career. It was a reminder of how difficult it can be for young athletes to play consistently at such a high level.

So far in 2026, Rutschman is reminding us why he was the consensus top prospect in a loaded draft that included Bobby Witt Jr., Corbin Carroll, and teammate Gunnar Henderson.

Rutschman looks comfortable at the plate again. That confident swing is back, as is the patience in the batter’s box that has made him such a strong on-base threat. In seven games so far this year, Rutschman has struck out just twice, while walking four times. His OPS of .964 is second best on the team and he leads the Orioles with a 0.4 WAR, according to FanGraphs.

Adley Rutschman doubled 66 times in 1,157 plate appearances from 2022-23.



He doubled only 37 times in 1,003 plate appearances from 2024-25.



Rutschman already has three doubles this season, including this 102.4 mph scorcher off the RF wall. pic.twitter.com/xG3OSWdolZ — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 30, 2026

Most importantly, Rutschman is back at full health. He and his running mate, Samuel Basallo, provide the Orioles with the best one-two punch at catcher in the league. Not only is Basallo an offensive juggernaut, but being able to step in behind the plate allows Rutschman to have more rest days, while keeping his bat in the lineup at DH.

The Orioles have started the season with some growing pains, which is to be expected with so many new faces, including the coaching staff. Henderson is the biggest name on the team, Pete Alonso is the high-profile free agent, and Trevor Rogers is the ace. But in the same vein as catchers like Buster Posey and Yadier Molina, Rutschman is the heart and soul of the Orioles, and in a lot of ways, the team goes as he does.

It’s no coincidence that Rutschman’s best years in 2023 and 2024 coincided with a return to the playoffs for Baltimore. It’s also no coincidence that his struggles in 2025 were also mirrored by the team. Rutschman’s hot start to the year hasn’t translated to one for the team, but it can certainly be the catalyst that helps the O’s turn things around in a season with high expectations.

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