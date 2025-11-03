Baltimore Orioles decline option for utility man
The Baltimore Orioles have made a decision on one of their longer-tenured players.
According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, the Orioles did not pick up Jorge Mateo’s $5.5 million club option for 2026, making him a free agent. The news was first reported Monday by Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.
Mateo, 30, has been with Baltimore since being claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Aug. 5, 2021. The speedy utilityman produced 3.7 bWAR and led the American League with 35 stolen bases in 2022 but is now coming off back-to-back injury-riddled seasons.
He appeared in only 68 games in 2024 before undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery and 42 this past season due to elbow inflammation and a hamstring strain sustained on his rehab assignment. The Orioles added him to their expanded September roster, but he saw limited action, ending the 2025 campaign with a .177/.217/.266 (.483 OPS) slash line.
Mateo appeared at six positions defensively in 2025, including one inning on the mound at the tail end of a blowout April loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He was credited with -4 Outs Above Average in limited playing time but has typically been a strong defender, recording as many as 15 defensive runs saved at shortstop in 2022.
Most of Mateo’s starts late in 2025 came in center field, as the infield was set with Gunnar Henderson at shortstop, Jackson Holliday at second base, and Jordan Westburg at third. The Orioles also had rookie Jermiah Jackson in a more limited utility role, giving him occasional looks at third base when he was not in right field.
Mateo is still an elite runner, with Statcast placing him in the 94th percentile for average sprint speed (29.2 feet per second) this past season. He has successfully stolen 100 of 121 bases in parts of five seasons with the Orioles.
Despite Mateo’s recent injury history and limited offensive production, his speed and defensive versatility should generate interest on the open market. The Orioles have valued those traits in recent seasons, so a reunion at a lower cost cannot be ruled out, even if he signs a minor league contract with a spring training invite.
Aside from Jackson, who hit .276/.328/.447 in 48 games as a rookie, there are no clear internal candidates to replace Mateo in a “super-utility” role. He made starts at shortstop, second base, and two other outfield positions in the minors, but according to MASN’s Roch Kubatko, the Orioles do not envision that type of movement from him in the big leagues.