Should Orioles reunite with flamethrowing reliever in free agency?
Once Game 7 of the World Series ends on Saturday night, the Baltimore Orioles and 29 other clubs can begin building their rosters for 2026.
Sunday marks the beginning of a five-day “quiet period” in which teams may only negotiate with their own free agents. Once the clock strikes 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Orioles can start reaching out to representatives for external free agents who could address their needs.
After ranking 25th in MLB with a 4.57 bullpen ERA, relief help stands as one of the Orioles’ biggest needs entering the offseason. There are multiple spots to fill after trading away four key bullpen arms leading up to the deadline, along with losing star closer Félix Bautista to a season-ending shoulder injury that will cost him most — if not all — of 2026.
Baltimore will have plenty of relievers to choose from on the open market, but one intriguing possibility could be reuniting with Seranthony Domínguez — one of the first dominoes that fell at the 2025 trade deadline.
Domínguez, who turns 31 this month, joined the Orioles at the 2024 deadline and assumed the closer role down the stretch following the release of Craig Kimbrel. Before his expiring contract was dealt this past summer, he posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 11.5 K/9 rate over 68 total appearances with Baltimore.
On July 29, Domínguez swapped dugouts in the middle of a doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards. The flamethrowing right-hander settled into a high-leverage role with the AL East rival right away, pitching against his former teammates the same day he was traded.
In return, the Orioles received pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown — a 2023 third-round pick who now ranks No. 13 in their farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. Domínguez, meanwhile, closed out the regular season with a 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 10.7 K/9 across 21 innings to help Toronto capture the division title.
Despite yielding a grand slam after inheriting two runners in Game 5 of the ALCS, Domínguez has pitched well overall this postseason. He notably tossed a scoreless inning in ALCS Game 7 to help the Blue Jays win the pennant and escaped a bases-loaded jam in Game 6 of the World Series.
According to Statcast, Domínguez placed in the 93rd percentile for expected batting average against (.204) and the 94th percentile for whiff rate (33.3%) in 2025. He averaged 97.7 mph on his fastball but found the most success with his 86.4 mph sweeper (+4 run value) and 87.2 mph splitter (+3) — a pitch he developed to replace his changeup.
Its usage jumped from 11.3% in May to above 27% in the summer months as opponents struggled to a .114 batting average against it.
Baltimore made its first bullpen-related move on Thursday, retaining right-hander Rico Garcia on a one-year major league contract. The club still has room to add multiple relief arms to complement Keegan Akin, Albert Suárez, and Yennier Cano, who may not be a lock after posting a 5.12 ERA in 65 appearances this past season.
Not only would bringing back Domínguez give the Orioles a much-needed high-leverage arm with closing experience, they likely would not have to break the bank to get him. Spotrac projects that he will sign a three-year deal with an estimated market value of $10.7 million per year.