Baltimore Orioles reunite with right-hander to bolster bullpen
A familiar face is returning to the Baltimore Orioles.
The ballclub announced on Tuesday that they're re-acquiring righty reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Kittredge was previous traded from Baltimore to the Cubs on July 31 and was one of several players the Orioles dealt at the deadline.
Kittredge began last season in Baltimore after signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the team. He ended up earning $9 million with the O's in 2025, with a $9 million club option for 2026, which also included a $1 million buyout. The right-hander began the 2025 campaign on the injured list after he underwent a left knee debridement, keeping him out for over two months.
The 35-year-old was finally activated off the IL on May 21 and made his season debut on the same day against the Milwaukee Brewers, tossing a scoreless inning. In 31 games with the O's, he compiled a 2-2 record with a 3.45 ERA, 32 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.09 across 31.1 innings.
With the Orioles in the midst of a disappointing 2025 season, they traded Kittredge to the Cubs at the trade deadline in exchange for infield prospect Wilfri De La Cruz. The veteran subsequently made his Cubs debut against his then-former team on August 1, tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
The nine-year veteran was one of several relievers the O's opted to deal at the deadline. The team also shipped Bryan Baker to the Tampa Bay Rays, Seranthony Domínguez to the Toronto Blue Jays and Gregory Soto to the New York Mets.
In 23 games with Chicago, Kittredge posted a 2-1 record with an impressive 3.32 ERA, 32 punchouts, and a 0.83 WHIP in 21.1 innings of work. Kittredge also appeared in five games for the Cubs during the postseason but struggled.
Despite registering a save against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the winner-take-all NL Wild Card Series, Kittredge would end up allowing three earned runs and surrendering two homers in just five innings of work across Chicago's playoff run.
With Kittredge now returning to the Orioles for the 2026 season, first-year manager Craig Albernaz hopes he can repeat the success he had out of the bullpen for them last season. Baltimore is in extra need of a high-leverage arm like Kittredge, as they are expected to be without All-Star closer Félix Bautista for most (if not all) of next season after undergoing right shoulder surgery.
In nine big league seasons, Kittredge has a 27-15 record with a 3.43 ERA, 337 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.17 across 338.1 innings pitched.