Who the Orioles designated for assignment to make room for Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso’s five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles is now official, along with the corresponding roster move.

The Orioles announced Thursday afternoon that catcher Maverick Handley was designated for assignment, effectively freeing a 40-man roster spot for Alonso.

Handley, 27, was selected by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. After 351 minor league games over six seasons, he was added to the 40-man roster and promoted to the majors for the first time on April 28.

On June 14, Handley was optioned back to Triple-A after going 3-for-40 at the plate in his first big league stint. The Orioles recalled him a week later following an injury to Adley Rutschman, but in his first game back, Handley had a hard collision at the plate with New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. He was immediately pulled from the game and placed on the injured list with a concussion.

Handley spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Norfolk, where he slashed .258/.373/.367 over 154 plate appearances. Through 374 career minor league games, he has posted a .678 OPS with 25 home runs and 157 RBIs. While he was never considered a top prospect for Baltimore, he has long been regarded as a solid defender behind the plate, dating back to his days at Stanford.

Baltimore now has just two catchers on its 40-man roster — Rutschman and Samuel Basallo. They had four earlier in the week after claiming former top prospect Drew Romo off waivers from the Colorado Rockies, but he was designated for assignment Wednesday when the club added left-handed reliever Josh Walker.

Like Romo, Handley does not have a previous career outright or three years of big league service time, meaning neither can elect free agency if they pass through waivers unclaimed. If that happens, they would return to the Orioles’ organization, but not on the 40-man roster.

While Baltimore is set at catcher with Rutschman and Basallo, having cheap, optionable depth at the position is valuable. The Orioles used a franchise-record seven catchers in 2025: Rutschman, Handley, Chadwick Tromp, and Gary Sánchez all went on the injured list between late June and early July, forcing the team to sign Jacob Stallings and trade for Alex Jackson to stabilize the position.

Jackson, 29, remained on the roster for the rest of the season, even after Basallo was called up and Rutschman returned. He posted a .763 OPS and provided solid defense over 37 games with Baltimore, but the Orioles traded him to Minnesota hours before the non-tender deadline in November. MLB Trade Rumors projected his 2026 arbitration salary at $1.8 million.

If unclaimed, either Handley or Romo would be ideal third-string options for Baltimore because of their remaining minor league options and defensive ability. If the Orioles lose one or both, it would increase the chances of them seeking extra depth via the waiver wire or minor league deals.

