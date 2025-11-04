Orioles owner sends clear 5-word message on free agency spending plans
There is a lot of optimism swirling around the Baltimore Orioles' organization right now. This is largely owed to the team's hiring of Craig Albernaz to be their next manager, which is a move that has gotten rave reviews from the baseball community, despite Albernaz not having any experience as a MLB manager.
While it's way too early to tell whether the choice to hire Albernaz was a success, early returns are good. Combine this with the fact that Baltimore's lineup appears poised for a bounce-back 2026 season after a disappointing 2025, and vibes are quite high for a team that just finished dead-last in the AL East division.
Albernaz's hiring seems to bode well. However, baseball fans know that a manager can only do so much with the roster they've been given. This is why Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles front office's work is far from being over this winter, as they still need to address multiple holes in their personnel before spring training begins.
David Rubenstein's Comments on Orioles Free Agency Spending Turns Heads
It's no secret that the Orioles aren't known for breaking the bank on free agents. In fact, the organization has become known for not pursuing the sport's top free agents each offseason, largely in an effort to save money.
However, several comments Orioles principal owner David Rubenstein made during Albernaz's introductory press conference on November 4 seem to suggest that Baltimore's cost-effective free agency strategy could be a thing of the past.
“We’re going to try to get the best players we can. Mike is leading that effort," Rubenstein said when asked about his plan to improve the Orioles' roster this winter, per an X post from Cordell Woodland.
Another X post from Matt Weyrich quoted Rubenstein as saying, “We don’t have particular restraints," when addressing how Baltimore plans to bolster its roster this offseason.
In another X post from Woodland, Rubenstein reportedly added, “We have the resources to acquire the players we need. We have investors who are pretty thick pocketed so we can do what we need to do. We don’t think we need to set payroll records but we do want to get good players.”
The fact that Rubenstein said, "We don't have particular restraints," seems to suggest that money isn't an issue this winter, which means that all free agents are potentially on the table for the Orioles to pursue.
This has got to be music to Orioles' fans' ears, and will only increase the optimism fans already have regarding Albernaz.