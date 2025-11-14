Baltimore Orioles star getting serious trade interest

The arrival of Baltimore Orioles' 2025 top prospect Samuel Basallo to the big leagues was extremely exciting for fans, as they had been hearing about what Basallo was doing in the minor leagues since the franchise signed him back in 2021.

However, as exciting as Basallo's arrival in Baltimore was, it also brought an important question to the surface: How would the Orioles handle having both Basallo and Adley Rutschman on the roster?

Of course, Rutschman was the No. 1 pick of the 2019 MLB Draft and has been Baltimore's starting backstop ever since he arrived in MLB during the 2022 campaign. While Rutschman has been seen as the face of the Orioles' franchise, he has regressed at the plate in each of the past two seasons, and ultimately hit a mediocre .220 with a .673 OPS in 2025. He also missed a good chunk of the season with two different oblique injuries.

Basallo is also a catcher. So there was uncertainty about how interim manager Tony Mansolino would allocate playing time between them once both were healthy enough to compete.

And given Rutschman's struggles, there was speculation that the Orioles would consider trading him this offseason, to fill other holes on the roster and give Basallo the keys to the starting catcher job.

Insider Asserts Adley Rutschman is Drawing Trade Interest

Since then, the Orioles have made it clear that they have no intention of trading Rutschman this winter. Instead, they will find ways to get both his and Basallo's bat in the lineup in 2026, likely by having Basallo get reps at first base and DH.

But that hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about a potential trade for Rutschman, which The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed in a November 14 article by saying that Baltimore is among the teams that are getting the most trade interest, specifically regarding Rutschman.

MLB GM Meetings buzz: Future of Skenes and Skubal, Orioles getting calls for Rutschman and more https://t.co/5wYLY3uL9S — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 14, 2025

It would be fascinating to find out what other teams are offering in return for Rutschman. Despite what the Orioles' brass has said in the past, one would imagine they'd at least consider moving Rutschman if they were given an offer they couldn't refuse.

Given the Orioles' desire to win right now, they wouldn't want prospects in return for Rutschman, surely preferring guys who've already proven themselves in the big leagues instead.

Regardless, this is something fans would be wise to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.

