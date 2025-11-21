Baltimore Orioles trade veteran catcher to Minnesota Twins

The Baltimore Orioles had until 8 p.m. ET on Friday to decide whether they wanted to tender contracts to their 13 arbitration-eligible players. That number dropped to 12 earlier in the day.

A little more than 10 hours before the deadline, the Orioles announced they had traded veteran catcher Alex Jackson to the Minnesota Twins for minor league infielder Payton Eeles. MLB Trade Rumors estimated Jackson’s 2026 salary at $1.8 million through arbitration if tendered, but that decision now falls to Minnesota.

We have made the following trade: pic.twitter.com/dMcl6NarrQ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) November 21, 2025

Jackson, who turns 30 next month, was acquired from the New York Yankees on July 6 after the Orioles lost catchers Adley Rutschman and Gary Sánchez to injuries. He finished the season on Baltimore’s bench as the third catcher behind Rutschman and top prospect Samuel Basallo but still saw a decent amount of playing time.

In 36 games with the Orioles, Jackson hit .220/.290/.473 (.763 OPS) with five home runs and eight RBIs. Statcast credited him with three framing runs defensively, and his 1.90-second pop time helped him throw out seven of 24 attempted base stealers.

Alex Jackson goes yard to tie the game 💣 pic.twitter.com/7PyTLUz1j2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 28, 2025

Jackson has appeared for five major league teams since 2019, carrying a solid defensive reputation while slashing just .153/.239/.288 (.527 OPS) for his career. The Orioles now have an opening on their bench as they look elsewhere for a third catcher.

Eeles, who turned 26 earlier this month, signed with the Twins as an undrafted free agent after a stint in the independent American Association in 2023. Before that, he was teammates with Orioles 2025 first-round draft pick Caden Bodine at Coastal Carolina.

5'5, 180. @payteeles showing the opposite field power. Drives this one over the left field wall, his third of the season. Eeles now 48-149 (.322) over last 41 pic.twitter.com/4gjaVuaiBq — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) August 14, 2025

Over 210 minor league games, Eeles has batted .285/.410/.417 with 28 doubles, 10 triples, 16 home runs, and 94 RBIs. The 5-foot-5 left-handed hitter impressed with a .919 OPS at the Triple-A level in 2024 but took a step back with a .701 OPS in 86 games for St. Paul this past season.

Eeles brings defensive versatility with the ability to play second base, shortstop, and all three outfield positions. He also offers speed on the bases, going 68-for-86 in his minor league stolen base attempts.

The Orioles must either tender contracts or move on from the following players by Friday evening: Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, Keegan Akin, Trevor Rogers, Tyler Wells, Dean Kremer, Félix Bautista, Kyle Bradish, Yennier Cano, Gunnar Henderson, Albert Suárez, and Taylor Ward.

