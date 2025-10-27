Baltimore Orioles urged to pursue elite closer
While the Baltimore Orioles' top offseason priority when bolstering their roster is adding starting pitchers, there's no doubt that their relief corps could also use some reinforcements.
This is especially true because star closer Félix Bautista will likely miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing labrum and rotator cuff surgery, which leaves a massive hole in the back-end of Baltimore's bullpen.
The good news for the Orioles is that there are many quality relievers available in free agency this offseason. Some potential fits could be Atlanta Braves hurler Raisel Iglesias or former St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who seems poised for a bounce-back 2026 season after an abysmal few months spent with the New York Mets after getting traded there at this year's deadline.
Speaking of the Mets, their longtime closer Edwin Diaz can opt out of the final two years and $37 million of the five-year, $102 million deal he signed with the club in 2022.
And given that many believe Diaz's elite track record and pedigree will make it so he's offered the most lucrative contract for a reliever in MLB history this winter (surpassing the four years and $72 million that Tanner Scott got from the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason), it's easy to see why Diaz would want to test free agency.
Insider Takes Strong Stance on Orioles' Potential Edwin Diaz Pursuit
Frankly, it's hard to imagine that the Orioles would give any reliever over $70 million, considering that Bautista will eventually return and should be able to waltz right back into the closer role.
Read more: Insider links Orioles to NL ace in potential offseason trade
But MASN's Orioles insider Roch Kubatko still thinks Baltimore should pursue Diaz over another Mets star, which he revealed in an October 26 article.
While answering fan questions, Kubatko was asked, "Should the Orioles sign Edwin Díaz or Pete Alonso?"
"I’m spending the Orioles’ money again. Go get Díaz and solve the closer dilemma. The Orioles aren’t shopping for a first baseman, as far as we know," Kubatko responded. He later noted that the reason Baltimore (likely) isn't looking for first basemen this offseason is because Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo are expected to play there in 2026.
Perhaps Kubatko knows something that others don't when it comes to Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' brass being interested in signing Diaz, or perhaps that's just his personal opinion.
What's for sure is that having Diaz and Bautista (once he returns) in the bullpen would be a terrifying prospect for opposing teams.