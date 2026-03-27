The Baltimore Orioles are starting 2026 off in the win column following their victory over the Minnesota Twins. The victory marks the fifth consecutive year that the Orioles have won on Opening Day.

Here are some of the biggest surprises from the Orioles’ Opening Day win on Thursday afternoon.

A Stellar Start From Trevor Rogers

Mar 26, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Given how he finished the 2025 season, perhaps this should have come as no surprise. It wasn’t a dominant performance per se, as Rogers got into trouble early and pitched around a couple of other jams later in the game. Rogers walked four batters, but in the end, he went seven innings and did not allow a run, throwing 56 of his 88 pitches for strikes. The southpaw allowed just three hits to secure his first win of the season.

A Stellar Finish from Ryan Helsley

Feb 28, 2026; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Ryan Helsley (21) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Given how Helsley finished the 2025 season, this was a pleasant surprise. Helsley shut the door on the Twins’ lineup, entering the game in the bottom of the ninth with the narrowest of leads. The hard-throwing righty allowed a single to Victor Caratini, but struck out Matt Wallner, Josh Bell, and pinch-hitter Trevor Larnach to secure his first save of the season. The closer threw 13 of his 19 pitches for strikes and looked locked in, continuing his strong play from Spring Training.

Adley Rutschman Strong at the Plate

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) singles during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After the worst offensive season of his young career, catcher Adley Rutschman is looking for redemption this year. In game one, he got off to a great start, putting the ball in play during all four at-bats, and finishing the game with a single and a double. It was a good sign, especially on a day when the top of the lineup didn’t produce. Rutschman had two of the Orioles’ five hits, something the team will want to see more of if he stays in that clean-up spot.

A Quiet Day for the Top of the Lineup

Sep 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) walks the first base lone after the first inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It was a quiet Opening Day for the top three hitters in the Orioles lineup. Taylor Ward, Gunnar Henderson, and Pete Alonso combined to go 0-for-11 with four strikeouts and a walk. One game does not make a season, and Joe Ryan is a solid pitcher, but the O’s could have used a little more run support for Rogers.

Both Alonso and Ward are still getting used to hitting at Camden Yards, so we could see an adjustment period to start the year. Given how well they hit during Spring Training and Henderson at the World Baseball Classic, it shouldn’t be long until the top of the lineup starts producing.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.