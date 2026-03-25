Baltimore Orioles Finalize Opening Day Roster

In a season with higher expectations, every roster decision will have an impact. And after some difficult decisions late in the spring, the Baltimore Orioles announced their Opening Day roster on Wednesday morning.

There are certainly some surprises, including the late-night DFA of infielder Bryan Ramos on Tuesday. Ramos, who had been acquired by the Orioles twice in February, had a strong spring and was penciled in as one of the favorites to start the year as bench depth, given the team’s injury situation.

Our 2026 Opening Day roster! pic.twitter.com/MTnMgfTtZK — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 25, 2026

Instead, that infield spot went to Jeremiah Jackson, who will likely spend some time filling in for the injured Jackson Holliday. There weren’t many other surprises in the infield, with Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson, Coby Mayo, Blaze Alexander, and Ryan Mountcastle rounding out the group. Samuel Basallo and Adley Rustchman make the team as the only two catchers on the Opening Day roster.

In the outfield, the Orioles will have Taylor Ward, Tyler O’Neill, Colton Cowser, Leody Taveras, and Dylan Beavers on Opening Day. Notably, Beavers will not start the year on the injured list after missing the last bit of Spring Training with some knee soreness.

The bullpen is where things get interesting for the Orioles. Entering the season, this is the group that has the most question marks, and that likely will not change after the Opening Day roster was announced. Right-handed relievers Anthony Nunez and Yaramil Hiraldo made the team and will start the year in the pen. Both pitchers have limited big league experience, but pitched well during Spring Training to earn their spots on the roster.

Their additions mean that veteran Albert Suarez will begin the year at Triple-A Norfolk, and RHP Jackson Kowar was DFA'd. As expected, Grant Wolfram and Dietrich Enns will be the only left-handed relievers to start the year with Keegan Akin heading to the injured list with a right groin strain.

7 Orioles will begin season on IL:



LHP Keegan Akin (left groin)

RHP Félix Bautista (right shoulder)

INF Jackson Holliday (right hamate)

RHP Andrew Kittredge (right shoulder)

OF Heston Kjerstad (right hamstring)

RHP Colin Selby (shoulder)

INF Jordan Westburg (right elbow UCL) — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) March 25, 2026

Akin will join six other Orioles on the IL to start the year. This includes infielders Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg, outfielder Heston Kjerstad, and pitchers Andrew Kitteridge, Colin Selby, and closer Felix Bautista, who is expected to miss the entire 2026 season.

Every Opening Day roster has a feel-good story, and this year that story belongs to Nunez. The RHP came to the Orioles as part of the Cedric Mullins trade last season. Nunez, 24, played his whole life as a third baseman, including at the University of Tampa, where he was hoping to get drafted. A chance encounter with John Wiedenbauer, a scout for the Texas Rangers, changed the trajectory of his career. Nunez switched to pitching, and in 2024, he signed a minor league deal with the Mets.

On Thursday, he will be a part of the Orioles’ Opening Day roster as the team opens the 2026 season against the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards.

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