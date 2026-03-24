Biggest Unresolved Concern for the Orioles Before Opening Day

The buzz around Camden Yards for the Baltimore Orioles’ 2026 season has been apparent all offseason. But with Opening Day just two days away, the Orioles still have a giant question mark looming over their bullpen.

Baltimore made the right moves this offseason, given the circumstances of Felix Bautista’s injury. The former AL All-Star will miss most of, if not the entire, 2026 season as he recovers from a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. In his place, the Orioles signed Ryan Helsley, who finished last season with the New York Mets.

On paper, Helsley is a great signing. He is a two-time all-star who led the league in saves (49) in 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Helsely possesses a fastball that routinely hits 99 mph. He also racked up 105 saves during his time as the Cardinals' closer. But are the Orioles getting 2022-2024 Helsley, or the Helsley who finished last year with the Mets with a 7.20 ERA, 1.800 WHIP, and 0-3 record in just 22 games?

Here’s new Orioles closer Ryan Helsley getting Pete Alonso to swing and miss. The AB ended with a popup caught by Helsley. pic.twitter.com/QdC4N0m2au — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 12, 2026

So far this spring, Helsely has certainly held his own. He did not allow a run in six appearances, while striking out eight batters and walking three. With 13 games against each of the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays, Helsley will have his hands full trying to close out wins for the Orioles in what is easily the strongest offensive division he’s had to face.

The Pitching Staff

For a team that is expected to compete this year, the Orioles will need the bullpen to carry some weight. The starting rotation is solid. Mike Elias brought in an entirely new-look rotation, led by Trevor Rogers, a healthy Kyle Bradish, and new acquisitions Shane Baz and Chris Bassitt. Last year’s Opening Day starter, Zach Eflin, is this year’s fifth starter, showing just how deep this new rotation is.

But a rotation is only as strong as the bullpen behind it. The Orioles re-acquired Andrew Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs, but he has yet to see any action this spring as he recovers from a shoulder injury. High-leverage southpaw Keegan Akin injured his adductor before the Orioles’ last spring training game on Saturday.

Orioles opening day roster projection:



SP (5): Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Chris Bassitt, Shane Baz, Dean Kremer



RP (8): Ryan Helsley, Yennier Cano, Tyler Wells, Keegan Akin, Rico Garcia, Dietrich Enns, Grant Wolfram, Jackson Kowar



C (2): Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo



INF… — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 19, 2026

That leaves Yennier Cano, Tyler Wells, Rico Garcia, Dietrich Enns, and Grant Wolfram in the bullpen to start the year. Baltimore will add a couple of arms, especially if Akin needs any sort of extended stint on the IL. Cade Povich, Albert Suarez, and the recently demoted Dean Kremer could be options.

For a bullpen that finished in the bottom third of the league last season in saves and 25th in ERA, the Orioles desperately need Helsley to slam the door shut this year. The offense, with the additions of Pete Alonso, Taylor Ward, and a full season of Samuel Basallo, will be stacked. The rotation is the best it has been in the Mike Elias era. The only piece of the puzzle that remains a question mark is the Orioles’ bullpen. Those questions will be answered sooner rather than later as Baltimore opens the season on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards.

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