Craig Albernaz connection could help Orioles land standout reliever
The baseball community's reaction to the Baltimore Orioles hiring Craig Albernaz to be their next manager has been almost unanimously positive to this point.
Of course, it's much too early to tell whether the Albernaz era in Baltimore will bear fruit. But what's for sure is that those who know how important Albernaz was to the Cleveland Guardians (with whom he was an assistant coach for the past two seasons) are giving Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office their flowers for this move.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt's sentiment on this hiring is proof of this, which was revealed in an October 27 X post from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic: “It’s not often you get to work in this game with one of your best friends. The two years I got to spend with Craig will be two years I cherish more than any in my career. He’s going to crush it in Baltimore. I’m ecstatic for him.”
When speaking about this Albernaz hiring on October 26, MLB.com's Jon Morosi said, "[Albernaz is] said to develop rapport with players very easily. Certainly, that's going to be important for him in Baltimore. All of that great young talent."
Therefore, this suggests that Albernaz is held in high regard by Cleveland's players. And this could perhaps help Baltimore secure a quality bullpen piece this winter.
Could Craig Albernaz Hire Help Orioles Sign Jake Junis in Free Agency?
Cleveland only has two players slated to become unrestricted free agents this offseason: outfielder Lane Thomas and relief pitcher Jake Junis. Junis is coming off a career year where he produced a 4-1 record with a 2.97 ERA in 57 appearances out of the Guardians' bullpen.
Given that he's not a closer and the presence of other quality arms on the open market, Junis' impending free agency has flown relatively under the radar. Still, his track record of recent success (Junis produced a 2.69 ERA across 67 innings pitched in 2024) and the fact that Spotrac only projects he'll sign for three years and $11 million this winter make him a compelling bullpen piece the Orioles might choose to pursue.
Albernaz witnessed Junis being an unsung hero for Cleveland's bullpen during the 2025 campaign. And he could try to convince Mike Elias to bring him to Baltimore in free agency, so that he can make a similar impact for the Orioles in 2026.