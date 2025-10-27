Expert reaction to Orioles' Craig Albernaz hiring speaks volumes
On the evening of October 26, news broke that the Baltimore Orioles had agreed to make Craig Albernaz their team's next manager.
Albernaz spent the past two seasons as the Cleveland Guardians' associate manager/bench coach under Stephen Vogt. Before that, he was the bullpen and catching coach for the San Francisco Giants from 2020-2023 and has also spent time in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization under various coaching roles.
ESPN's Jeff Passan noted in an X post breaking this hiring that Albernaz was "a widely sought-after candidate for open managerial jobs," which seems to bode well for the Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles brass' decision.
However, the reaction of several analysts, experts, and insiders has also helped paint a clear picture about how Baltimore fans should be feeling about their new hire.
Insiders and Analysts React to Orioles' Craig Albernaz Hiring
One of the most respected MLB insiders is Jon Heyman of the New York Post. And Heyman sent a clear message about the Orioles' hiring decision with an X post that read, "New Orioles manager Craig Albernaz has rep as great communicator, confident, humble, smart. Also a plus he’s been righthand man of Steven Vogt in Cleveland".
Jon Morosi of MLB Network also weighed in, saying, "I spoke to people that worked with Craig at different spots in his career, [they] describe him as very much a blue-collar type player who has then learned a lot of the advanced analytics from his time with the Rays and the Guardians organizations, so someone who really connects with the old school and the new school.
"He's said to develop rapport with players very easily. Certainly, that's going to be important for him in Baltimore. All of that great young talent... A chance for the Orioles to bounce back from a disappointing 2025. And Albernaz, young manager [he turns 43 on October 30], a chance now for him to have his first-ever major league managerial job in Baltimore," Morosi added.
Of course, these seemingly positive reactions don't guarantee Albernaz will be a success. Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun conveyed as much with an October 27 X post that read, "The Orioles' expected hire of Craig Albernaz is another Rorschach test.
"For those frustrated, they'll just see someone with no MLB managing experience. For those more bullish, they see an up-and-comer who's spent most of his career in two of MLB's smartest orgs."
"Time will tell."
Ultimately, these various reactions skewing positive should have Orioles fans feeling optimistic about what's to come for their team.