Mike Elias reveals why Orioles chose Craig Albernaz for manager job
Baltimore Orioles fans are surely well aware by now that their front office hired Craig Albernaz to be the team's next manager, which was first announced on October 27.
Albernaz (who turns 43 years old on October 30) was one of the most highly sought-after coaches for the various vacant managerial positions in MLB this offseason, which is largely because he has earned a good reputation for himself during his time in the sport. Albernaz spent the past two seasons as the Cleveland Guardians' associate manager/bench coach and was the bullpen and catching coach for the San Francisco Giants from 2020-2023.
While it's way too early to tell whether this hire was a success for Baltimore, many MLB insiders and analysts have weighed in on Albernaz's hiring to note that they think it was a shrewd move by Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office.
Read more: Expert reaction to Orioles' Craig Albernaz hiring speaks volumes
Mike Elias, Craig Albernaz Send Initial Statements on Orioles Managerial Hiring
Albernaz's excitement about accepting this managerial role was apparent in a statement he made in the wake of the announcement that was published on the Orioles' website on October 27.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to join the storied Baltimore Orioles organization,” Albernaz said in the statement. “This is a tremendous honor, and I'm grateful to Mike Elias and the entire Orioles team for entrusting me with the responsibility of leading this talented club.”
Mike Elias also made a statement that seemed to explain his thinking in hiring Albernaz.
“We are elated to welcome Craig Albernaz as the next manager of the Orioles and our leader on the field,” Elias said. “Craig has built an exemplary career across multiple successful organizations and brings a tremendous amount of experience, knowledge, and talent to our organization and to this new challenge. We believe he is the right person at the right time to elevate our baseball operations and guide our team back to the playoffs and a World Series Championship.”
In other words, Elias seems to be suggesting that the combination of Albernaz's experience, pedigree, and reputation within the baseball community all led to him being given this role as the Orioles' new manager.
One can't deem this managerial move as a success right now, given that Albernaz still needs to actually begin instituting his philosophies and culture into the franchise. But Baltimore fans have a real reason to feel optimistic right now.