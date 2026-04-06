How Orioles' Key Reliever Has Fared Since Beginning Rehab Assignment

A key bullpen reinforcement for the Baltimore Orioles is one step closer to returning to the bullpen.

On Sunday, right-hander Andrew Kittredge made his second rehab appearance with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides. He tossed a scoreless inning, giving up only one hit while striking out two. Across his first two rehab appearances, Kittredge has allowed one earned run over 1.2 innings.

Andrew Kittredge threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Norfolk today during his rehab assignment.



He was sitting 93-94 mph. Last year, his fastball averaged 95.



Kittredge has piched twice over the past week. Unclear how many more outings they're looking to get him down there. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) April 5, 2026

Kittredge, 36, developed right shoulder inflammation after his only Spring Training appearance on Feb. 25. He threw multiple bullpen sessions in late March but was not ready for Opening Day, leading him to open the season on the 15-day injured list.

Kittredge was reacquired from the Chicago Cubs in November after being traded there ahead of last season's trade deadline. He is expected to assume a late-inning and high-leverage setup man role once he returns from injury.

In 31 appearances last season with Baltimore, Kittredge logged a 3.45 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 31.1 innings. He was just as effective for Chicago out of the bullpen during the second half of 2025. He posted a 3.32 ERA, struck out 32 batters, and recorded five saves over 23 appearances (21.2 innings). Overall, Kittredge produced a 3.40 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts across 53 innings last season between the two clubs.

It remains unclear how many more rehab appearances Kittredge will make before he returns to Baltimore's bullpen. But when he does return, it will be a welcome sight for a group that is enduring its fair share of injuries right now. Dietrich Enns was just placed on the 15-day injured list with a left foot infection, joining Yaramil Hilardo, Colin Selby, and Keegan Akin.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/IOqCWNMayW — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 6, 2026

Health among the pitching staff was a season-long struggle for Baltimore in 2025. The Orioles used 38 pitchers overall, leading to constant turnover and instability in the pitching staff. This played a big part in producing the league's 5th-worst team ERA (4.60). And the back-end of Baltimore's bullpen has been no exception to injuries.

Félix Bautista will likely miss most of the 2026 season with a torn right rotator cuff and labrum. Offseason acquisition Ryan Helsley was brought into Baltimore to fill Bautista's role, but he hasn't been lights out. The 31-year-old closer has a 3.86 ERA over 2.1 innings across three appearances with the O's so far in 2026.

Kittredge's nearing return could provide much-needed late-inning reliability for an O's bullpen that is currently reeling in depth. If his rehab outings continue to trend in the right direction, Kittredge has a good chance to quickly reestablish himself as one of Baltimore's most trusted high-leverage relievers.

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