How the Orioles can fill their closer role

The Baltimore Orioles are expected to be very busy this offseason after a disappointing 2025 season.

With a new manager in Craig Albernaz, the Orioles are expected to improve their team in several ways with the hopes of contending in 2026. President of baseball operations Mike Elias clearly highlighted the areas he wants to make additions to when he spoke at the GM meetings this week.

One of the things that Elias addressed was improving the bullpen, especially with closer Félix Bautista not expected to pitch in 2026 after undergoing shoulder surgery. With Bautista likely out all of next season, could this stellar bullpen arm, whom Baltimore has seen frequently, be an option for them to pursue in free agency?

Why the Orioles should sign Pete Fairbanks

Jun 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) celebrates with catcher Danny Jansen (19) after beating the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pete Fairbanks is a very familiar face the Orioles are aware of, having spent the last seven seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, Tampa Bay declined the right-hander's 2026 option last week, officially making him a free agent; the O's are one of many possible suitors for him.

While it is hard to replace a closer like Bautista, the Orioles learned that the hard way over the last couple of seasons. In addition to missing almost the entire second half of last season with the aforementioned shoulder injuries, the hard-throwing righty missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The O's should know by now that using the closer's role by committee is not sustainable for an entire regular season, which is why Fairbanks may be the right option for them.

Despite not having his option picked by the Rays this offseason, Fairbanks is still coming off a productive 2025 season. In 61 games, the 31-year-old posted a 2.83 ERA and converted a career-high 27 of 32 save chances, while striking out 59 batters in 59.1 innings of work.

Pete Fairbanks, Mean 96mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/n8lm6TGokb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 2, 2025

Since becoming the Rays' closer, Fairbanks has recorded 20 saves or more in three straight seasons and was a staple out of their bullpen.

After having to rely on several relievers to close out games last season when Bautista was shut down for the year in July, the Orioles need to have a steadier option at closer. With Fairbanks having a stellar track record over the last several seasons, he should certainly be a name the Orioles should look into.

In 275 career games, Fairbanks is 20-24 with a 3.75 ERA, 108 strikeouts, 90 career saves and a WHIP of 1.17 in 265.1 career innings.

