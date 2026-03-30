Orioles Acquire Outfield Depth in Trade with Guardians

After a successful series victory to open the season, the Baltimore Orioles remained active on Sunday and acquired some outfield depth in a minor trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Orioles acquired outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez from the Guardians in exchange for minor-league RHP Carter Rustad. Rodriguez, 26, was immediately optioned to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, where he will await his opportunity to get the call from the big league squad. As for Rustad, the former farmhand was drafted by the Orioles in the 2024 MLB Draft and spent last season as a reliever at various levels of the team's minor league system.

The Orioles have made the following roster move:



- Acquired OF Johnathan Rodríguez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for RHP Carter Rustad and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.



The Orioles’ 40-man roster currently has 40 players. — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 29, 2026

Rodriguez was drafted in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Guardians. Before being drafted, Rodriguez was trained at the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico, and he has some prospect pedigree with success at the minor league level. He suited up in 44 games for the Guardians, posting a .176/.282/.304 slash line with a pair of home runs, 15 RBI, and a stolen base.

Rustad has yet to make his MLB debut, but racked up an ERA of 3.23 and a 1.19 WHIP in 33 appearances last season in the O’s farm system. The 24-year-old from Mizzou flashed some upside, with a near 25% strikeout rate in 2025, although his 10% walk rate wasn’t ideal. In two games with the Orioles this spring, Rustad had a bloated 45.00 ERA and 4.50 WHIP in 1.1 innings of work.

The Orioles traded for Guardians OF Johnathan Rodríguez today.



Here are his career numbers in 252 career Triple-A games:



.301 BA

.390 OBP

.535 SLG

.925 OPS



Rodriguez, who is still only 26, has hit 45 homers in his past 205 games in Triple-A. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 29, 2026

The trade for Rodriguez shows that the Orioles are taking the current injury situation seriously and prioritizing a healthy outfield. Heston Kjerstad had started the season on the injured list with a hamstring strain that he suffered during Spring Training. The former first-rounder has struggled to find his footing in the big leagues, especially compared to some of Baltimore’s other top prospects. Tyler O’Neill’s injury history is also well-documented, so the O’s are likely just protecting themselves with plenty of depth at the position.

Rodriguez profiles as a strong right-handed bat, not dissimilar to Jhonkensy Noel, another power-hitting outfielder the Orioles added from Cleveland in the offseason. The two will be reunited in Norfolk for the time being, although Noel turned some heads with his 1.157 OPS this spring, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Big Christmas at Camden Yards later this year. In 252 games with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, Rodriguez posted a .925 OPS with 282 hits, including 56 home runs.

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