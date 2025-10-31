Orioles coach not expected to return next season
Following the hiring of Craig Albernaz as their new manager, the Baltimore Orioles have begun making decisions on the rest of their coaching staff.
According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, bench coach Robinson Chirinos will not return next season as he seeks opportunities with other teams.
Chirinos was hired as the Orioles’ bench coach under former manager Brandon Hyde before the start of the 2025 season. He remained on the staff after Hyde’s firing, serving under interim manager Tony Mansolino, who is also reportedly not returning next season.
The former major league catcher, who played 11 seasons, was well-respected and considered a strong hire back in the 2024 offseason. He earned admiration from Orioles players during his 2022 stint with the team and was regarded as a positive clubhouse presence. With a new regime now in place, Chirinos, despite being under contract, is reportedly looking elsewhere for a coaching position in 2026.
Chirinos’ departure is part of a broader cultural rebuild that the Orioles are attempting as they look to rebound after a disastrous 2025 season. In addition to Mansolino, assistant hitting coaches Tommy Joseph and Sherman Johnson are also leaving the organization for other opportunities.
Decisions on the rest of the coaching staff, including head hitting coach Cody Asche, are still under review.
Orioles offseason outlook
As Baltimore begins a new era, manager Craig Albernaz brings optimism to a team eager to rebound in 2026. Since his hire, Albernaz has received strong reviews from fellow coaches and staff around the league. The first-time manager will be tasked with guiding an Orioles team that finished last in the American League East with a 75-87 record and helping build a roster capable of competing next season.
Baltimore still possesses one of the largest pools of young positional talent in baseball, but the team has yet to properly build around it with a strong pitching rotation and bullpen. In 2025, the Orioles ranked 26th in MLB in team ERA at 4.60, highlighting the need for pitching upgrades.
Several free-agent starters, including Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease, will be available this offseason and could be ideal fits for Baltimore. The Orioles ranked 21st in payroll in 2025, which gives them flexibility to invest in pitching while still retaining most of their young talent under arbitration.
With a new managerial regime in place and several key coaching departures, the Orioles are clearly entering a period of transition. How Craig Albernaz shapes the staff and builds around the team’s young talent will be critical for the franchise’s rebound in 2026.