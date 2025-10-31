Orioles should target these starters in free agency
The Baltimore Orioles will have some work to do this offseason if they plan on returning to the MLB postseason next year. Of the improvements the team needs to make, starting pitching sticks out as a glaring need.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently wrote his annual MLB Free Agency Predictions, and it certainly was not lost on him that the Orioles are in desperate need of pitching. Bowden highlighted several of the top starters on the market this offseason and why they should be targets for the O’s.
Michael King made one of the smoothest transitions from the bullpen to the starting rotation when he was traded from the New York Yankees as part of the Juan Soto deal in 2023. With the San Diego Padres, King has been one of their best starters when he’s been healthy. In 46 games with San Diego, King has compiled an 18-12 record, with a sparkling 3.10 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.
Last season, King was seen as one of, if not the top starter, on the free agent market. But a pinched thoracic nerve sent him to the injured list in May, and King would throw just 17.2 innings the rest of the way, and just a single inning in the Padres’ short-lived postseason. He’s still just 30 years old and has a fresh arm after pitching just under 250 innings over the past two seasons. Bowden suggests that King’s injury history could prevent him from getting a massive contract.
Another veteran starter with an injury history is Bowden’s next target for the O’s. Shane Bieber is making the most of his stint with the Toronto Blue Jays, picking up the victory in Game 4 of the World Series. After missing most of the last three seasons with various injuries, Bieber was sent to Toronto at this year’s trade deadline. He posted a 4-2 record with a 3.57 ERA in seven starts.
Like King, Bieber will enter free agency at the age of 30 with a relatively fresh arm. Given their similarities, Bowden predicts that Bieber will be offered a similar deal to King, with an opt-out after the first season. Bowden notes that the second year after Tommy John surgery is usually when a pitcher can return to form, which means Bieber could be a steal next year for a team that is willing to lock him up to a new deal.
If the Orioles want to pursue a veteran arm on a short-term deal, Bowden suggested they take a look at 37-year-old Merrill Kelly. After spending the first seven years of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kelly was dealt to the Texas Rangers this year. With Texas, Kelly scuffled a bit, posting a 3-3 record with a 4.23 ERA; this is nearly a run higher than the 3.22 ERA he posted with Arizona through his first 22 games of the season.
Bowden notes that Kelly is an Arizona native and played both junior college and college ball there. Although he would be a strong veteran presence for a team like Baltimore that is rebuilding its rotation, Bowden suggests it would not be a surprise to see Kelly return to the Diamondbacks on a short-term deal.
One last veteran arm that Bowden highlighted as a target for the O’s is Toronto Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt. The 37-year-old finds himself in a relief role for the Jays in the World Series, and with the emergence of Trey Yesavage, he will likely be on his way out of Toronto following this postseason.
Bassitt continues to post solid numbers and is just two years removed from leading the American League in wins with 16. Consistency is the name of Bassitt’s game, as he finished the year with an ERA under 4.00 for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. It is also his fourth consecutive season with 30 or more starts and at least 170 innings. Bowden suggests that Bassitt could get a short-term deal, similar to Kelly’s, which could be his last in MLB.
Regardless of which starter the Orioles choose to pursue, it would provide not only an upgrade to the rotation, but key insurance. If emerging ace Trevor Rogers or one of Baltimore's other arms lands on the injured list or declines in performance in 2026, acquiring one of these pitchers could help make up for any lost production.