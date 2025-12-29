What's next for Orioles after Zach Eflin signing

On December 28, news broke that the Baltimore Orioles re-signed right-handed starting pitcher Zach Eflin to a one-year contract worth $10 million, and that includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

This deal ensures that Eflin will receive a $5 million salary in 2026, along with a $3 million signing bonus and a $2 million buyout. The buyout and option can increase by $1 million with 15 starts in 2026, by an additional $1.5 million with 20 starts, and by an additional $2.5 million with 25 starts.

This was an interesting move by Baltimore, if only because Eflin is still on the mend from back surgery he received in August. Due to this, the thought is that Eflin will be on a delayed timeline compared to the Orioles' starting pitchers and might not be on track to pitch on Opening Day. But he should still be ready to compete for Baltimore early in the season, if all goes according to plan.

Mike Elias and the rest of the Orioles' front office clearly think highly of Eflin. They traded for him from their division rival, Tampa Bay Rays, in 2024, and Eflin produced a solid 5-2 record and a 2.60 ERA down the stretch that season.

But the 31-year-old struggled in 2025, posting a 5.93 ERA across 14 starts before needing that back surgery in August.

Orioles aren't done after re-signing Zach Eflin

Despite Baltimore making this move to bring Eflin back, that doesn't mean they're done making additions to their rotation. Will Sammon of The Athletic conveyed this in a December 29 article by noting that the Orioles are expected to remain active in the starting pitcher market.

The assumption seems to be that this means the Orioles will remain interested in signing one of the top four free agent starters still available. These would be Tatsuya Imai, Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, and Ranger Suarez.

After adding veteran Zach Eflin on a one-year deal, league sources confirmed (@BNightengale first), the expectation is for Baltimore to remain in the market for starting pitching help. https://t.co/F2fe9zrQdq — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 29, 2025

The starting pitcher market has been quiet (as has the rest of MLB's hot stove) over the past week or so. It seems that teams are waiting to see where Imai ends up, as he has to sign with a team before his posting window ends on January 2.

Once the Imai sweepstakes concludes, one would imagine that Valdez, Gallen, and Suarez (along with the other starters still on the market) will find homes in the coming weeks.

And this recent report suggests that Orioles fans can perhaps expect their team to sign one.

