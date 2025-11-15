Orioles hiring ex-Nationals’ interim manager to coaching staff

The Baltimore Orioles are adding two more coaches to new manager Craig Albernaz’s staff, including one with prior managerial experience.

On Saturday, MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported that the Orioles are hiring Miguel Cairo as major league infield coach. He most recently served as interim manager for the Washington Nationals.

#orioles are hiring Miguel Cairo as major league infield coach, per a source — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) November 15, 2025

Cairo, 51, played 17 seasons in the big leagues as a superutilityman, wearing nine different uniforms along the way. After retiring in 2013, he joined the Cincinnati Reds as a special assistant to the general manager — a role he held through 2017. He was a minor league infield coordinator for the New York Yankees in 2020 before becoming bench coach for the Chicago White Sox in 2021.

When Tony La Russa stepped away due to health concerns late in the 2022 season, Cairo got his first experience as an interim manager. He guided the White Sox to an 18-16 record over their final 34 games, but after the season, the full-time job went to Pedro Grifol.

After spending 2023 as minor league infield coordinator for the New York Mets, Cairo returned to the bench coach role — this time in Washington, D.C. He was appointed interim manager in his second year on the job, when longtime skipper Dave Martinez was fired this past July.

The Nationals went 29-43 under Cairo and interviewed him for the permanent job, but they ultimately chose to go in a different direction. He now brings valuable experience to the Orioles’ dugout as Albernaz navigates his first year managing in the big leagues.

In addition to the Cairo hire, Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner reported that Joe Singley is joining the Orioles’ major league staff as field coordinator and catching coach. Those duties had been held by Tim Cossins for the past seven seasons.

The Orioles are expected to hire Joe Singley to their coaching staff, two sources said. Singley, joining from the Marlins, is set to be Baltimore’s field coordinator and major league catching coach.



Singley was the Marlins’ catching coach last year. — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) November 15, 2025

Singley, 28, served as catching coach for the Miami Marlins in 2025. He previously spent more than three years as a student assistant for Coastal Carolina University’s baseball program before joining the Reds organization in 2022. He was a bullpen catcher and assistant catching coach in Cincinnati.

Baltimore is nearing completion of its 2026 coaching staff. The club previously hired three coaches from outside the organization — Dustin Lind, Jason Bourgeois, and Donnie Ecker — all of whom had pre-existing relationships with Albernaz.

The Orioles have also reportedly retained several coaches from the 2025 staff, including Buck Britton, Drew French, Ryan Klimek, and Mitch Plassmeyer.

