Orioles add intriguing coach to Craig Albernaz's staff
The Baltimore Orioles fan base and community are still buzzing about the hiring of Craig Albernaz to be the team's 21st manager.
The sentiment about this hiring choice has been overwhelmingly positive ever since it came out at the end of October. Not only are Orioles fans happy about ths decision to bring Albernaz on board (despite him having no previous experience as a MLB manager), but those who have worked alongside Albernaz in the past (such as Stephen Vogt, the Cleveland Guardians' manager that Albernaz spent the 2025 season coaching with) having glowing praise of him speaks volumes about the sort of man that Baltimore now has running their roster.
Of course, hiring Albernaz was just the first piece of the Orioles' coaching puzzle. Most MLB managers prefer to bring in their own people to fill out the rest of the coaching staff. This means that many of the Orioles' 2025 coaches will likely not be returning, which was proven by a report from Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner that noted that former Baltimore bench coach Robinson Chirinos will not return to the team next season.
Orioles Hire Dustin Lind for Hitting Coach Role
Former coaches leaving means that announcements about new coaches under Albernaz will begin surfacing in the days and weeks to come. The first such announcement was made on November 7, when Rich Dubroff broke news that Dustin Lind is joining Albernaz's staff as the lead hitting coach.
Dubroff noted in a subsequent article from BaltimoreBaseball.com that, "The 37-year-old Lind was the assistant hitting coach of the Phillies in 2024 and 2025 and before that worked with Orioles manager Craig Albernaz in San Francisco where he was the director of hitting and assistant hitting coach for the Giants from 2020-2023."
This is an impressive resume for a coach who's just 37 years old. And the fact that Philadelphia was one of the most dangerous offensive teams over the past few seasons suggests that Lind did a good job in that previous role.
Lind will be replacing Cody Asche, who joined the Detroit Tigers as assistant hitting coach earlier this week. There are currently no other hitting coaches in the Orioles' staff, so some of those assistant hitting coach roles should be filled relatively soon.
Read more: Orioles emerge as potential Tarik Skubal landing spot
It will be interesting for fans to see who else Albernaz brings on board to round this coaching staff out as he prepares for the 2026 campaign.