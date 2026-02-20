Orioles' Infield Uncertainty Opens Door for Jeremiah Jackson

The Baltimore Orioles play their first Spring Training game against the New York Yankees today, but their infield depth is already being tested.

With Jackson Holliday recovering from a broken hamate bone and uncertainty surrounding Jordan Westburg, opportunities have opened up for several young infielders to make an impact and potentially earn an Opening Day roster spot.

One of those players looking to make the most of Spring Training is utilityman Jeremiah Jackson. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut on August 1 last season and quickly burst onto the scene amidst Baltimore's countless injuries to their lineup.

In 48 games, he slashed .276/.328/.447 with five homers and 21 RBI, and made a strong case to earn a lasting roster spot in a utility role come 2026. However, several offseason additions to the offense have created uncertainty on Jackson's future role with the team.

Jeremiah Jackson to begin his MLB career (33 games):



.314 BA

.341 OBP

.521 SLG

.862 OPS



This tiny sample is growing into a larger — and more reliable one — by the day. pic.twitter.com/fHMfQjl6On — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) September 10, 2025

Jeremiah Jackson's Opportunity to Earn His Roster Spot

Sep 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jeremiah Jackson (82) hits an RBI-double against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, in the middle of a crowded Orioles infield, the young righty is seeking to take advantage of every at-bat, fielding rep, and opportunity he gets during Spring Training.

"His calling card is versatility, which we love," manager Craig Albernaz said of Jackson. "But there’s gonna be a lot of reps and at-bats up the middle with Westy rehabbing, with Jackson (Holliday) going down, and then with Gunnar and Louie (Luis Vázquez) going to the WBC. So there’s a lot of reps up the middle."

Jackson, along with recently acquired Blaze Alexander, have taken ground balls at second base so far at camp as Holliday continues to be sidelined. Although he made just one appearance at second base during the 2025 campaign, the position may be Jackson's clearest path to consistent playing time.

With Pete Alonso at first, Gunnar Henderson at shortstop, and Coby Mayo seeing extended reps at third early in camp, second base remains unsettled. Furthermore, if Holliday or Westburg miss an extended period of time, that window could widen.

Orioles infield drills today:



1B: Pete Alonso, Ryan Mountcastle

2B: Jeremiah Jackson, Jackson Holliday (just watching after hand surgery), Blaze Alexander

SS: Gunnar Henderson, Luis Vázquez

3B: Coby Mayo, Weston Wilson



Lots of Mayo at third thus far in camp. — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) February 18, 2026

Although Jeremiah Jackson may not be the biggest name in Baltimore's revamped lineup full of offensive firepower, he certainly holds value with his ability to play multiple positions.

"He’s just getting reps there because the last thing I want is to put a player out there where he’s not ready for it yet," Albernaz continued. "And the beauty of him is he’s gonna move around all over the place. He’ll be on the dirt and also on the grass."

The battle for roster spots in Baltimore's infield will certainly be one of the more competitive ones to watch before the season. Jackson's track record along with uncertainty on injuries to other Oriole infielders have opened a legitimate path for him to leave a strong impression in Spring Training and potentially earn a roster spot.

