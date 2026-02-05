Orioles Add Versatile Infielder in Trade with Diamondbacks

There’s nothing wrong with adding major league talent ahead of spring training, and that’s exactly what the Baltimore Orioles did on Thursday.

Baltimore acquired infielder Blaze Alexander from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Kade Strowd, Wellington Aracena, and Jose Mejia. The move continues the trend of the Orioles adding big league talent to their new-look roster and dealing from the strength of their farm system.

Orioles are trading Kade Strowd along with prospects RHP Wellington Aracena (No. 26 O's farm) and INF Jose Mejia to Arizona for INF Blaze Alexander



Alexander is slashing .237/.322/.366 across 135 career games in 2 seasons with 10 HR and 49 RBI #Birdland pic.twitter.com/RLt0TLfNAS — SleeperOrioles (@SleeperOrioles) February 5, 2026

Alexander, 26, was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He appeared in 135 games for the D-Backs since 2024, slashing .230/.323/.383 with 10 home runs and 49 RBI. Alexander has played all over the diamond, including at second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield positions. His versatility will be highly valued in Baltimore as the team has struggled with injuries the past two seasons.

Strowd was Baltimore’s 12th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft; he made his major league debut last season and stuck with the club after the Orioles designated veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson for assignment in May. Strowd appeared in 25 games for the O’s, posting a very respectable 1.71 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 26.1 innings of work.

Aracena originally signed as an international free agent with the New York Mets in 2022; the Orioles acquired him in last year’s trade that sent reliever Gregory Soto to Queens. In 23 games across various farm teams, the starter notched a 2.25 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, while compiling a 2-2 record in 92 total innings.

Blaze Alexander last season:



.706 OPS

32.3% K rate

+7 DRS (3B, 2B, OF)

86th percentile sprint speed



Alexander gives Orioles the traditional utilityman they lacked -- and insurance if an infielder suffers an injury. — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) February 5, 2026

Mejia is an infielder whose natural position is shortstop. However, he also has experience at every infield position, and while he does not possess much power at the plate, he more than makes up for it in speed. Mejia spent most of last season at rookie ball, hitting .271/.418/.403 with a pair of home runs and eight stolen bases. Playing in the Dominican Summer League in 2024, Mejia hit two home runs and swiped 28 bases in 44 games.

While Alexander likely won’t be a starter given the Orioles’ talent across the infield, he is a capable major league bat who has a career .964 fielding percentage. It may seem like a lot to give up for a depth piece, but Aracena ranked 26th in the Orioles’ 2025 prospect rankings according to MLB.com, and Mejia did not even rank in the top 30. Strowd looks like he will be a capable bullpen arm, but the Orioles are hopeful the new faces they added this year will make up for his departure.

