Orioles re-sign veteran reliever on one-year deal

The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with this veteran reliever on a one-year deal.

Aug 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dietrich Enns (71) celebrates during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dietrich Enns (71) celebrates during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
With the 2025 season now complete, the offseason is officially underway, and the Baltimore Orioles wasted no time making their first move.

On Monday, the club announced that it has agreed to terms with veteran left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns on a one-year contract that includes a club option for the 2027 season.

Enns, 34, was acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations and came with a $3 million team option for the 2026 season. Rather than exercising that option, the Orioles reached a new agreement with the left-hander for next year and potentially beyond.

After being acquired by the Orioles in July, Enns impressed in his opportunities, posting a 3.14 ERA over 17 appearances. He showcased his value as a versatile arm, logging 28.2 innings and consistently providing multiple innings when needed.

Enns features a five-pitch mix that gives hitters a lot to look at, including a fastball that sits around 94 mph along with a changeup, cutter, sinker, and curveball.

What Enns’ return means for Baltimore’s offseason plans

Enns' return to the Orioles will go a long way towards building the bullpen.
Sep 9, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dietrich Enns (71) reacts to a strikeout during the tenth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

This is the Orioles’ second re-signing of the offseason, as they also brought back veteran reliever Rico Garcia days earlier. It certainly won’t be their last move either, as the Orioles have plenty of uncertainty in their bullpen with free agency and injuries impacting their current depth.

Star closer Félix Bautista is expected to miss a large portion of the 2026 season after undergoing rotator cuff and labrum surgery in August. The club also traded away notable relievers Seranthony Domínguez, Gregory Soto, Bryan Baker, and Andrew Kittredge at the deadline.

If Baltimore wants to stabilize a pitching staff that struggled to hold up its end of the bargain in 2025, the club will need to find ways to bring consistency and reliability. As a team, the Orioles bullpen ranked 25th in the majors with a 4.57 ERA.

Enns provides a veteran presence and appeared to fit in seamlessly after being brought to Baltimore last July. He also brings value as a left-hander whom Baltimore trusted in key late-game situations down the stretch.

In an August game against the Mariners, Enns was inserted to face the heart of Seattle’s lineup, including Cal Raleigh, and struck him out on five pitches to end the inning.

Enns' experience and adaptability could make him a steadying presence in a bullpen still searching for defined roles. With the front office focused on adding depth and stability, retaining Enns marks an early step toward reestablishing a dependable relief corps for the 2026 season.

