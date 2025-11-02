Orioles deemed a fit for veteran closer in free agency
The Baltimore Orioles will likely be prioritizing pitching this offseason once free agency begins in a few days.
The Orioles' pitching staff could use an ace, a closer and depth and there are several names that will be available who can fill these holes.
One candidate that MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic deemed a fit for the Orioles is former Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.
Iglesias is coming off a season where he posted a 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 73 strikeouts and 29 saves in 34 chances across 70 appearances for the Braves.
The 35-year-old has experienced some decline in his game, but still showed durability last year. Iglesias would be an ideal stopgap closer for the Orioles, who will be without Felix Bautista for a large portion of the 2026 season.
Bautista underwent rotator cuff and labrum surgery in August, which will knock him out into next season.
Bowden is predicting Iglesias to draw a two-year, $24 million deal in free agency, but a multi-year deal of $12 million AAV seems high given his age and decline.
In addition to losing Bautista to injury, Baltimore traded Bryan Baker, Andrew Kittredge, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto at the deadline in July.
The Orioles will need to rebuild their bullpen and it starts with getting a closer. Free agency and the trade market are the way they will do so.
Other relievers that fit
Beyond Iglesias, there are a number of relief pitchers the Orioles can target on the free agent market.
Some names that come to mind include ex-Yankees' Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, Ryan Helsley (bounce-back candidate), Tyler Rogers, Kirby Yates and Kenley Jansen.
Williams and Weaver had very up-and-down campaigns in the Bronx with the AL East rival Yankees. And Helsley was a disaster upon being acquired by the New York Mets at the trade deadline. But each of them has had success in the big-leagues and could be a buy-low option.
Rogers, whose brother Trevor had a stellar season in the Orioles' rotation, would be a solid fit as would Jansen. And Jansen would also be able to close games while Bautista is on the mend.
If Baltimore wants to make a really big splash they can target Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez, both of whom are expected to opt-out of their respective contracts. However, the Orioles rarely shop in the top-tier of the market so the top two closers might be unrealistic.