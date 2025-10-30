Orioles sign emerging right-handed reliever to MLB deal
The Baltimore Orioles have inked their first major league contract of the offseason.
On Thursday, the Orioles announced they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with right-handed reliever Rico Garcia. They did not specify the financial terms, but the move holds his spot on the 40-man roster and factors him into the club’s 2026 bullpen picture.
Garcia, who turns 32 in January, bounced between three organizations in 2025. He signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets over the winter and began the year with Triple-A Syracuse before being called up in early July. He later went to the Yankees and then back to the Mets via waiver claims before ultimately landing in Baltimore.
In 24 Triple-A appearances, Garcia posted a 4.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and 11.0 K/9 rate across 30.1 innings. He pitched two games for the Mets in his first stint, tossing 2.2 hitless innings against the Orioles on July 10 before being designated for assignment. After being claimed by the Yankees, he gave up three runs in his lone appearance before landing back with the Mets via waivers.
His second stint with the Mets was impressive, but despite producing a 2.13 ERA and 0.71 WHIP over eight total appearances, he was cut loose to make room for a fresh bullpen arm. Garcia was then claimed by Baltimore, where he provided stability to a bullpen depleted by injuries and trades.
Over 20 appearances with the Orioles, Garcia posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 19 innings. He allowed his share of baserunners — 21 hits and six walks — but his 50% ground-ball rate and 24.4% strikeout rate helped him strand the majority of them. He recorded 14 scoreless outings and allowed just one run in each of the other six.
The 2025 campaign marked Garcia’s second stint with the Orioles. The right-hander previously spent the entire 2022 season in their system and appeared in six games with the big league club, spread across three separate two-game stints. He has pitched for seven MLB teams since his debut in 2019 and owns a 5.27 ERA over 59 career appearances.
According to Statcast, all but one of Garcia’s four pitches graded positively this past season. His arsenal includes a 95.5 mph fastball (+1 run value), 86.5 mph changeup (+1), 85.3 mph curveball (-1), and 87 mph slider (+3). Opponents hit .167 against his slider, while his changeup had a .195 expected batting average and the lowest hard-hit rate (9.5%) of any of his pitches.
Bullpen help is a key offseason need for Baltimore after trading away three relievers in July. Assuming Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano, Albert Suárez (if healthy), and at least two other returning arms make the Opening Day bullpen, that still leaves room for three additions. That includes filling a major hole in the closer spot, with Félix Bautista expected to miss most — if not all — of 2026.