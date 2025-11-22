Orioles urged to pursue a frontline starting pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles have already begun improving their roster after acquiring power-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward via trade from the Los Angeles Angels for starter Grayson Rodriguez.

However, there is still work to be done for president of baseball operations Mike Elias. The Orioles are in need of a frontline starting pitcher, a closer and more bullpen help.

Earlier in the week, MLB insider Mark Feinsand urged the Orioles to go after a frontline starter this offseason.

"The Orioles need at least one frontline starting pitcher," said Feinsand. "You look at Dylan Cease, you look at Framber Valdez, maybe a Michael King -- they're going to get one of those guys. They need to. You look at what they did last year, so much hope coming into the year, but they didn't replace Corbin Burnes and they paid for it. I expect [Orioles president of baseball operations] Mike Elias to go out and spend money on one of those top pitchers. I guess you can throw [Tatsuya] Imai in there as well."

After back-to-back postseason appearances in 2023 and 2024, the Orioles had a disappointing campaign in 2025 where they fired manager Brandon Hyde in May and ultimately missed the playoffs, finishing in the last place in the American League East.

Baltimore was unable to retain ace Corbin Burnes ahead of the 2025 season and did not bring in a replacement either. As Feinsand noted, this came back to hurt the Orioles last year.

The Orioles have a strong core of position players in Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Ward, Jordan Westburg, Colton Cowser, Dylan Beavers, among others. That being said, they have several holes and question marks on their pitching staff.

By bringing in Valdez, it would only cost money for Elias and Baltimore. They wouldn't have to give up anymore assets like acquiring Ward for Rodriguez earlier in the week. Cease and King would require Baltimore to surrender a draft pick to the San Diego Padres because both hurlers declined the $22.025 million qualifying offer.

Sep 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a. pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Orioles weren't counting on Rodriguez, although he's super talented, due to his injury woes that have kept him out since the middle of the 2024 season. But shipping Rodriguez out of town still weakened their starting rotation depth.

As it currently stands, the Orioles' rotation features: Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells and Cade Povich. It's clear that they must add a top of the line starting arm to inject into this unit.

