Baltimore Orioles tender contracts to these players

With the non-tender deadline across Major League Baseball slated for tonight, the Baltimore Orioles have officially announced whose contracts they're tendering for the 2026 season.

The Orioles announced on Friday that they're tendering the contracts of relievers Keegan Akin and Yennier Canó, along with starting pitchers Dean Kremer, Trevor Rogers and Tyler Wells. They will also retain infielders Gunnar Henderson and Ryan Mountcastle, catcher Adley Rutschman, and newly acquired outfielder Taylor Ward, as well as retaining all pre-arbitration 40-man players.

Baltimore also agreed to a one-year deal with All-Star closer Félix Bautista to avoid arbitration, although he is not expected to pitch next season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Orioles, however, declined to tender the contract of reliever Albert Suárez, making him a free agent.

These moves come after the Orioles missed the playoffs last year after back-to-back postseason appearances. The ballclub also hired Craig Albernaz as their next manager after they fired Brandon Hyde during the middle of the season; Hyde was replaced by third base coach Tony Mansolino on an interim basis.

As for the players the O's are expected to retain for next season, Keegan Akin is entering his seventh season with the team. The southpaw appeared in 64 games last season, posting a 5-4 record with a 3.41 ERA, 59 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.37 across 63.1 innings pitched.

Yennier Canó, who was an All-Star with the Orioles in 2023, is coming off a disappointing 2025 season that saw him optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on June 22 after posting a 4.72 ERA in his first 32 outings of the year. He finished the season with a 3-7 record, a 5.12 ERA, 53 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP in 65 games.

The Orioles also retained three starters who are poised to make significant impacts in 2026. Despite missing nearly the first two months of the season, Trevor Rogers strung together a historic season for Baltimore in 2025, posting a 9-3 record with a 1.81 ERA, 103 punchouts and a WHIP of 0.81 across 109.2 innings of work. Rogers' 1.81 ERA was the lowest for an Orioles starter who tossed more than 100 innings in team history, surpassing Stu Miller, who had a 1.89 ERA in 1965.

Baltimore is also hoping for a bounce-back season out of Kyle Bradish, who missed most of the 2025 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He made just six starts for the O's and continued to look impressive, posting a 2.53 ERA. Tyler Wells also missed most of last year after he underwent season–ending UCL surgery in May 2024. He made four starts in 2025, going 2-1 with a 2.91 ERA across 21.1 innings.

Dean Kremer was a mainstay in the Orioles' rotation this past season when they needed it the most, going 11-10 in 31 games (29 starts), with a 4.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 171.2 innings.

As for the Orioles' infielders, Ryan Mountcastle and Gunnar Henderson both missed time last year due to injuries, with Mountcastle being limited to just 52 games after nursing a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Henderson missed the start of last year when he suffered a mild right intercostal strain during spring training. He still played in 154 games, slugging 17 home runs and driving in 68 runs.

Catcher Adley Rutschman, whose name has swirled in trade talks after the Orioles called up and extended fellow catcher Samuel Basallo, was limited to only 90 games in 2025 due to multiple stints on the injured list. Even when healthy, Rutschman batted a disappointing .220/.307/.366 with only nine home runs in 365 plate appearances.

Taylor Ward, who was traded to the Orioles from the Los Angeles Angels this week in exchange for Grayson Rodriguez, is expected to provide much-needed production in Baltimore's lineup and depth for their outfield. In 157 games last year for the Angels, the 31-year-old batted .228/.317/.475 while setting career-highs with 36 home runs and 107 RBI.

