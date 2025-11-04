Phillies could pursue Orioles star slugger to shake up roster this winter
The Baltimore Orioles’ offseason has started following the World Series coming to an end. After a disappointing winter last year, the Orioles will be focused on trying to improve and get back into contention in 2026.
Things certainly didn’t work out for Baltimore last offseason and the team’s record in 2025 reflected that. The Orioles had two of the top free agents in all of baseball leave their team in free agency, which left a massive void in production.
While Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander were injured and had ineffective seasons, Baltimore didn’t replace their best pitcher and best slugger properly last winter. This contributed to the team getting off to a very slow start, and despite a more encouraging second half, it wasn't enough to escape the basement of the NL East.
Nonetheless, that second half allowed the Orioles to not only replenish the farm system, but allow some of their top prospects to find greater opportunities to contribute. This included outfielder Dylan Beavers and catcher Samuel Basallo, the latter of which was inked to a long-term contract extension.
Adley Rutschman has become expendable
Because of the emergence of Basallo, one of Baltimore's key veterans may have become expendable: Adley Rutschman.
It wasn’t too long ago that the now 27-year-old was considered to be one of the best young catchers in the game. A multiple-time All-Star, Baltimore figured to have their star at the position for years to come. However, in the second half of the 2024 campaign, he really struggled, and that carried into 2025.
Injuries have played a part in those struggles, but the once-feared slugger is no more of late. In 2025, Rutschman slashed .220/.307/.366 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 90 games played. With the slugger struggling and missing time, it created an opportunity for the Orioles to call up Basallo, which subsequently resulted in his early promise and eventual extension.
Because of these developments, trading Rutschman this winter looks pretty possible.
Could the Orioles trade Rutschman to the Phillies?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Philadelphia Phillies pursuing Rutschman in a trade, as their options at the catcher position are slim.
"The Phillies have nothing remotely resembling an in-house replacement, and the free-agent market is also largely devoid of starting-caliber catching talent," Reuter wrote. "A retooling could be in order for the Orioles following a disappointing season, and swinging a deal for Rutschman would line up with Philadelphia's rapidly closing window of contention. He could fill the void behind the plate for the next two seasons, then if the aging roster needs to be revamped, he would be off the books."
The Phillies' starting catcher, J.T. Realmuto, is hitting free agency this winter, and perhaps they would like a young player in the position. Even though Rutschman has struggled for the last year and a half, Philadelphia might see it as an opportunity to buy low on a two-time All-Star catcher.
While the Orioles might be selling low with Rutschman coming off a poor year, he is still a young catcher and should be able to bring them back some value. The Phillies also have plenty of pitching chips to consider, so perhaps they are Baltimore's ideal trade partner in a Rutschman deal.