Scott Boras Reveals How He Sold Pete Alonso on Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles made one of the biggest splashes in free agency when they signed Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal back in December.

Alonso is represented by the notorious Scott Boras, who was clearly keen on his client joining the Orioles. While it's still unknown how Alonso will fare in his new threads, several factors point to him likely finding success with his new club.

Scott Boras Praises Orioles' Leadership After Pete Alonso Signing

Boras spoke about several aspects of Alonso's signing during his March 3 appearance on the "Ryan Ripken Show".

"I remember when we went back to the Mets, when he signed Juan there, I told Pete, I go, 'This has tremendous value to you. When you have an .880 OPS with runners on base, [and] now you have Juan Soto hitting ahead of you. You're gonna have a much, much better, in metric terms, an OPS+," Boras said, per an X post from @ryanripkenshow.

After noting that Alonso had a better OPS+ than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. last year, Boras added, "That's how well Pete played with a star player in front of him. So, Mike Elias and I are talking, going through things; Gunnar [Henderson], [Jordan Westburg], probably someday Jackson [Holliday]. Having these players in front of Pete Alonso, after what we saw with Soto, I go, 'This synergy is'... And I showed it to Pete, and he said, 'I love hitting in that ballpark'. Point one. Point two: The team is there.

"And then Mike came, and ownership supported this decision. Pete was aware of it, and it meant a lot to him. It meant a lot to win to go to a place where all those things fit, and allowed him to go there, and I think really have some of the most successful years of his career," Boras concluded.

Boras added at another point, "The decisions are sometimes not in step with what a fan would want from their team. And I hope that they understand that there's just a lot that goes into why a player does what he does. And there's a lot of decisions that ownership has to make with particular players.

"I think that in an element where you've got intellect, and ownership commitment, cities like Baltimore are going to be really competitive, part of the mainstream of the game, and I think that's a credit to the new ownership of the Orioles, and also to Mike Elias and his staff," Boras added.

Orioles fans can't wait to see how this all plays out in 2026.

